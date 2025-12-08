It's been a week of chaos in code and calm in headlines. A bug that broke the internet's favorite framework, hackers chasing AI tools, fake apps stealing cash, and record-breaking cyberattacks — all within days. If you blink, you'll miss how fast the threat map is changing.

New flaws are being found, published, and exploited in hours instead of weeks. AI-powered tools meant to help developers are quickly becoming new attack surfaces. Criminal groups are recycling old tricks with fresh disguises — fake apps, fake alerts, and fake trust.

Meanwhile, defenders are racing to patch systems, block massive DDoS waves, and uncover spy campaigns hiding quietly inside networks. The fight is constant, the pace relentless.

For a deeper look at these stories, plus new cybersecurity tools and upcoming expert webinars, check out the full ThreatsDay Bulletin.

⚡ Threat of the Week

Max Severity React Flaw Comes Under Attack — A critical security flaw impacting React Server Components (RSC) has come under extensive exploitation within hours of publication disclosure. The vulnerability, CVE-2025-55182 (CVSS score: 10.0), relates to a case of remote code execution that could be triggered by an unauthenticated attacker without requiring any special setup. It's also tracked as React2Shell. Amazon reported that it observed attack attempts originating from infrastructure associated with Chinese hacking groups like Earth Lamia and Jackpot Panda within hours of public disclosure of the flaw. Coalition, Fastly, GreyNoise, VulnCheck, and Wiz have also reported seeing exploitation efforts targeting the flaw, indicating that multiple threat actors are engaging in opportunistic attacks. The Shadowserver Foundation said it has detected 28,964 IP addresses vulnerable to the React2Shell flaw as of December 7, 2025, down from 77,664 on December 5, with approximately 10,100 located in the U.S., 3,200 in Germany, and 1,690 in China.

🔔 Top News

Over 30 Flaws in AI-Powered IDEs — Security researcher Ari Marzouk disclosed details of more than 30 security vulnerabilities in various artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) that combine prompt injection primitives with legitimate features to achieve data exfiltration and remote code execution. The vulnerabilities have been collectively dubbed IDEsaster. "All AI IDEs (and coding assistants that integrate with them) effectively ignore the base software (IDE) in their threat model," Marzouk said. "They treat their features as inherently safe because they've been there for years. However, once you add AI agents that can act autonomously, the same features can be weaponized into data exfiltration and RCE primitives." Patches have been released to address the issues, with Anthropic acknowledging the risk via a security warning.

‎️‍🔥 Trending CVEs

Hackers act fast. They can use new bugs within hours. One missed update can cause a big breach. Here are this week's most serious security flaws. Check them, fix what matters first, and stay protected.

This week's list includes — CVE-2025-6389 (Sneeit Framework plugin), CVE-2025-66516 (Apache Tika), CVE-2025-55182 (React), CVE-2025-9491 (Microsoft Windows), CVE-2025-10155, CVE-2025-10156, CVE-2025-10157 (Picklescan), CVE-2025-48633, CVE-2025-48572 (Google Android), CVE-2025-11699 (nopCommerce), CVE-2025-64775 (Apache Struts), CVE-2025-59789 (Apache bRPC), CVE-2025-13751, CVE-2025-13086, CVE-2025-12106 (OpenVPN), CVE-2025-13658 (Industrial Video & Control Longwatch), CVE-2024-36424 (K7 Ultimate Security), CVE-2025-66412 (Angular), CVE-2025-13510 (Iskra iHUB and iHUB Lite), CVE-2025-13372, CVE-2025-64460 (Django), CVE-2025-13486 (Advanced Custom Fields: Extended plugin), CVE-2025-64772 (Sony INZONE Hub), CVE-2025-64983 (SwitchBot), CVE-2025-31649, CVE-2025-31361 (Dell ControlVault), CVE-2025-47151 (Entr'ouvert Lasso), CVE-2025-66373 (Akamai), CVE-2025-13654 (Duc), CVE-2025-13032 (Avast), CVE-2025-33211, CVE-2025-33201 (NVIDIA Triton), CVE-2025-66399 (Cacti), CVE-2025-20386, CVE-2025-20387 (Splunk), and CVE-2025-66476 (Vim for Windows).

📰 Around the Cyber World

Compromised USBs Used for Crypto Miner Delivery — An ongoing campaign has been observed using USB drives to infect other hosts and deploy cryptocurrency miners since September 2024. While a previous iteration of the campaign used malware families like DIRTYBULK and CUTFAIL, the latest version spotted by AhnLab employs a batch script to launch a dropper DLL that launches PrintMiner, which then installs additional payloads, including XMRig. "The malware is hidden in a folder, and only a shortcut file named 'USB Drive' is visible," AhnLab said. "When a user opens the shortcut file, they are able to see not only the malware but also the files belonging to the previous user, making it difficult for users to realize that they have been infected with malware." The development comes as Cyble said it identified an active Linux-targeting campaign that deploys a Mirai-derived botnet codenamed V3G4 that's paired with a stealthy, fileless-configured cryptocurrency miner. "Once active, the bot masquerades as systemd-logind, performs environment reconnaissance, conducts large-scale raw-socket SSH scanning, maintains persistent C2 communication, and ultimately launches a concealed XMRig-based Monero miner dynamically configured at runtime," the company said.

— Portugal has amended its cybercrime law to establish a legal safe harbor for white hat security research and making hacking non-punishable under strict conditions, including identifying vulnerabilities aimed at improving cybersecurity through disclosure, not seeking any economic benefit, immediately reporting the vulnerability to the system owner, deleting any data obtained during the research period within 10 of the vulnerability being fixed, and not violating data privacy regulations like GDPR. Last November, Germany floated a draft law that provided similar protections to the research community when discovering and responsibly reporting security flaws to vendors. CastleRAT Malware Detailed — A remote access trojan called CastleRAT has been detected in the wild with two main builds: a Python version and a compiled C version. While both versions offer similar capabilities, Splunk said the C build is more powerful and can include extra features. "The malware gathers basic system information, such as computer name, username, machine GUID, public IP address, and product/version details, which it then transmits to the C2 server," the Cisco-owned company said. "Additionally, it can download and execute further files from the server and provides a remote shell, allowing an attacker to run commands on the compromised machine." CastleRAT is attributed to a threat actor known as TAG-150.

— The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) announced the testing phase of a new service called Proactive Notifications, designed to inform organizations in the country of vulnerabilities present in their environment. The service is delivered through cybersecurity firm Netcraft and is based on publicly available information and internet scanning. "This notification is based on scanning open source information, such as publicly available software versions," NCSC said. "The service was launched to responsibly report vulnerabilities to system owners to help them protect their services." FinCEN Ransomware Trend Analysis Reveals Drop in Payments — According to a new analysis released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), ransomware incidents reported to the authority decreased in 2024, with 1,476 incidents following law enforcement's disruption of two high-profile ransomware groups, BlackCat and LockBit. Financial institutions paid $734 million to ransomware gangs, down from $1.1 billion in 2023. "The median amount of a single ransomware transaction was $124,097 in 2022; $175,000 in 2023; and $155,257 in 2024," FinCEN said. "Between 2022 and 2024, the most common payment amount range was below $250,000." More than $2.1 billion was paid to ransomware groups between 2022 and 2024, with about $1.1 billion paid in 2023 alone. Akira led with the highest number of reported incidents, at 376, but BlackCat received the highest amount in payments, at approximately $395.3 million.

— A student hacker from Bangladesh is assessed to be behind a new botnet targeting WordPress and cPanel servers. "The perpetrator is using a botnet panel to distribute newly compromised websites to buyers, primarily Chinese threat actors," Cyderes said. "The sites were primarily compromised via misconfigured WordPress and cPanel instances." Some of the compromised websites are injected with a PHP-based web shell known as Beima PHP and leased to other threat actors for anywhere between $3 to $200. The PHP backdoor script is designed to provide remote control over a compromised web server, allowing an attacker to manipulate files, inject arbitrary content, and rename files. The government and education sectors are the primary targets of this campaign, accounting for 76% of the compromised websites for sale. The college student claimed he is selling access to over 5,200 compromised websites through Telegram to pay for his education. Most of the operation's customers are Chinese threat actors. U.S. State Department Offers $10m Reward for Iranian Hacker Duo — The U.S. State Department announced a $10 million reward for two Iranian nationals linked to Iran's cyber operations. Fatemeh Sedighian Kashi and Mohammad Bagher Shirinkar allegedly work for a company named Shahid Shushtari that operates with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber-Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC). "Shahid Shushtari members have caused significant financial damage and disruption to U.S. businesses and government agencies through coordinated cyber and cyber-enabled information operations," the State Department said. "These campaigns have targeted multiple critical infrastructure sectors, including news, shipping, travel, energy, financial, and telecommunications in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East." The front company has also been linked to a multi-faceted campaign targeting the U.S. presidential election in August 2020.

🔧 Cybersecurity Tools

RAPTOR — It is an open-source AI-powered security tool that automates code scanning, fuzzing, vulnerability analysis, exploit generation, and OSS forensics. It's useful when you need to quickly test software for bugs, understand whether a vulnerability is real, or gather evidence from a public GitHub repo. Instead of running many separate tools, RAPTOR chains them together and uses an AI agent to guide the process.

Google Threat Intelligence Browser Extension — For security analysts and threat researchers: highlights suspicious IPs, URLs, domains, and file hashes directly in your browser. Get instant context, investigate without switching tabs, track threats, and collaborate — all while staying protected. Available for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

Conclusion

Each story this week points to the same truth: the line between innovation and exploitation keeps getting thinner. Every new tool brings new risks, and every fix opens the door to the next discovery. The cycle isn't slowing — but awareness, speed, and shared knowledge still make the biggest difference.

Stay sharp, keep your systems patched, and don't tune out the quiet warnings. The next breach always starts small.