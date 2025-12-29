Last week's cyber news in 2025 was not about one big incident. It was about many small cracks opening at the same time. Tools people trust every day behave in unexpected ways. Old flaws resurfaced. New ones were used almost immediately.

A common theme ran through it all in 2025. Attackers moved faster than fixes. Access meant for work, updates, or support kept getting abused. And damage did not stop when an incident was "over" — it continued to surface months or even years later.

This weekly recap brings those stories together in one place. No overload, no noise. Read on to see what shaped the threat landscape in the final stretch of 2025 and what deserves your attention now.

⚡ Threat of the Week

MongoDB Vulnerability Comes Under Attack — A newly disclosed security vulnerability in MongoDB has come under active exploitation in the wild, with over 87,000 potentially susceptible instances identified across the world. The vulnerability in question is CVE-2025-14847 (CVSS score: 8.7), which allows an unauthenticated attacker to remotely leak sensitive data from the MongoDB server memory. It has been codenamed MongoBleed. The exact details surrounding the nature of attacks exploiting the flaw are presently unknown. Users are advised to update to MongoDB versions 8.2.3, 8.0.17, 7.0.28, 6.0.27, 5.0.32, and 4.4.30. Data from attack surface management company Censys shows that there are more than 87,000 potentially vulnerable instances, with a majority of them located in the U.S., China, Germany, India, and France. Wiz noted that 42% of cloud environments have at least one instance of MongoDB in a version vulnerable to CVE-2025-14847. This includes both internet-exposed and internal resources.

🔔 Top News

Trust Wallet Chrome Extension Hack Leads to $7M Loss — Trust Wallet urged users to update its Google Chrome extension to the latest version following what it described as a "security incident" that led to the loss of approximately $7 million. Users are advised to update to version 2.69 as soon as possible. "We've confirmed that approximately $7 million has been impacted, and we will ensure all affected users are refunded," Trust Wallet said. The Chrome extension has about 1 million users. Mobile-only users and all other browser extension versions are not affected. It's currently not known who is behind the attack, but Trust Wallet said the attacker likely published a malicious version (2.68) by using a leaked Chrome Web Store API key. Affected victims have been asked to fill out a form to process reimbursements.

‎️‍🔥 Trending CVEs

Hackers act fast. They can use new bugs within hours. One missed update can cause a big breach. Here are this week's most serious security flaws. Check them, fix what matters first, and stay protected.

This week's list includes — CVE-2025-14847 (MongoDB), CVE-2025-68664 (LangChain Core), CVE-2023-52163 (Digiever DS-2105 Pro), CVE-2025-68613 (n8n), CVE-2025-13836 (Python http.client), CVE-2025-26794 (Exim), CVE-2025-68615 (Net-SNMP), CVE-2025-44016 (TeamViewer DEX Client), and CVE-2025-13008 (M-Files Server).

📰 Around the Cyber World

Former Coinbase Customer Service Agent Arrested in India — Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said that a former customer service agent for the largest U.S. crypto exchange was arrested in India, months after hackers bribed customer service representatives to gain access to customer information. In May, the company said hackers bribed contractors working out of India to steal sensitive customer data and demanded a $20 million ransom. "We have zero tolerance for bad behavior and will continue to work with law enforcement to bring bad actors to justice," Armstrong said. "Thanks to the Hyderabad Police in India, an ex-Coinbase customer service agent was just arrested. Another one down and more still to come." The incident impacted 69,461 individuals. A September 2025 class action lawsuit has revealed that Coinbase hired TaskUs to handle customer support from India. The court document also mentioned that Coinbase "cut ties with the TaskUs personnel involved and other overseas agents, and tightened controls." One TaskUs employee based out of Indore, Ashita Mishra, is accused of "joining the conspiracy by agreeing to sell highly sensitive Coinbase user data to those criminals" as early as September 2024. Mishra was arrested in January 2025 for allegedly selling the stolen data to hackers for $200 per record. TaskUs claimed that "it identified two individuals who illegally accessed information from one of our clients [who] were recruited by a much broader, coordinated criminal campaign against this client that also impacted a number of other providers servicing this client." It also alleged that Coinbase "had vendors other than TaskUs, and that Coinbase employees were involved in the data breach." But the company provided no further details.

🔧 Cybersecurity Tools

GhidraGPT — It is a plugin for Ghidra that adds AI-powered assistance to reverse engineering work. It uses large language models to help explain decompiled code, improve readability, and highlight potential security issues, making it easier for analysts to understand and analyze complex binaries.

Chameleon — It is an open-source honeypot tool used to monitor attacks, bot activity, and stolen credentials across a wide range of network services. It simulates open and vulnerable ports to attract attackers, logs their activity, and shows the results through simple dashboards, helping teams understand how their systems are being scanned and attacked in real environments.

Disclaimer: These tools are for learning and research only. They haven't been fully tested for security. If used the wrong way, they could cause harm. Check the code first, test only in safe places, and follow all rules and laws.

Conclusion

