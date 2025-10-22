The Iranian nation-state group known as MuddyWater has been attributed to a new campaign that has leveraged a compromised email account to distribute a backdoor called Phoenix to various organizations across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including over 100 government entities.

The end goal of the campaign is to infiltrate high-value targets and facilitate intelligence gathering, Singaporean cybersecurity company Group-IB said in a technical report published today.

More than three-fourths of the campaign's targets include embassies, diplomatic missions, foreign affairs ministries, and consulates, followed by international organizations and telecommunications firms.

"MuddyWater accessed the compromised mailbox through NordVPN (a legitimate service abused by the threat actor), and used it to send phishing emails that appeared to be authentic correspondence," said security researchers Mahmoud Zohdy and Mansour Alhmoud.

"By exploiting the trust and authority associated with such communications, the campaign significantly increased its chances of deceiving recipients into opening the malicious attachments."

The attack chain essentially involves the threat actor distributing weaponized Microsoft Word documents that, when opened, prompt the email recipients to enable macros in order to view the content. Once the unsuspecting user enables the feature, the document proceeds to execute malicious Visual Basic for Application (VBA) code, resulting in the deployment of version 4 of the Phoenix backdoor.

The backdoor is launched by means of a loader called FakeUpdate that's decoded and written to disk by the VBA dropper. The loader contains the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)-encrypted Phoenix payload.

MuddyWater, also called Boggy Serpens, Cobalt Ulster, Earth Vetala, Mango Sandstorm (formerly Mercury), Seedworm, Static Kitten, TA450, TEMP.Zagros, and Yellow Nix, is assessed to be affiliated with Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). It's known to be active since at least 2017.

The threat actor's use of Phoenix was first documented by Group-IB last month, describing it as a lightweight version of BugSleep, a Python-based implant linked to MuddyWater. Two different variants of Phoenix (Version 3 and Version 4) have been detected in the wild.

The cybersecurity vendor said the attacker's command-and-control (C2) server ("159.198.36[.]115") has also been found hosting remote monitoring and management (RMM) utilities and a custom web browser credential stealer that targets Brave, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera, suggesting their likely use in the operation. It's worth noting that MuddyWater has a history of distributing remote access software via phishing campaigns over the years.

"By deploying updated malware variants such as the Phoenix v4 backdoor, the FakeUpdate injector, and custom credential-stealing tools alongside legitimate RMM utilities like PDQ and Action1, MuddyWater demonstrated an enhanced ability to integrate custom code with commercial tools for improved stealth and persistence," the researchers said.