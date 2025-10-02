Penetration testing is critical to uncovering real-world security weaknesses. With the shift into continuous testing and validation, it is time we automate the delivery of these results.

The way results are delivered hasn't kept up with today's fast-moving threat landscape. Too often, findings are packaged into static reports, buried in PDFs or spreadsheets, and handed off manually to already-overloaded IT and engineering teams. By the time remediation begins, days or even weeks may have passed since the issues were first discovered.

As we explored in our recent article on how automation is redefining pentest delivery, static, manual processes no longer cut it. Security teams need faster insights, cleaner handoffs, and more consistent workflows if they want to keep pace with modern exposure management.

That's where automation makes the difference, ensuring findings move seamlessly from discovery to remediation in real time.

Where Should You Start?

Knowing automation matters is only the first step. The bigger challenge is understanding where to start. Not every workflow carries equal impact, and trying to automate everything at once can be overwhelming.

This article focuses on the seven key workflows that deliver the greatest immediate value.

By automating these first, security teams can accelerate delivery, reduce friction, and build the foundation for a modern, scalable approach to penetration test delivery.

1. Create Tickets for Remediation When Findings Are Discovered

One of the most powerful ways to accelerate penetration test delivery is by integrating findings directly into the tools that engineering and IT teams already use. Instead of manually transcribing vulnerabilities into Jira, ServiceNow, or Azure DevOps, automation can create remediation tickets the moment findings are published.

This ensures findings reach the right teams without delay, while eliminating the risk of human error during handoff. For organizations with multiple stakeholders — from internal IT groups to external clients — automated ticketing ensures everyone works within familiar systems, without adding new friction. The result is faster remediation cycles, bidirectional visibility between teams, and ensuring all findings are tracked and resolved promptly.

2. Auto-Close Informational Findings

Not every discovery requires action. Informational findings, while valuable for historical context, can clutter dashboards and distract teams from higher-priority risks. By automatically closing findings tagged as informational during scan ingestion, organizations can reduce triage noise and keep workflows streamlined.

This automation helps security leaders ensure their teams stay focused on what truly matters, while still retaining visibility into lower-level data if needed. It's a simple but effective way to declutter queues, improve dashboard accuracy, and give teams back valuable time.

3. Send Real-Time Alerts for Critical Findings

Critical vulnerabilities discovered in active environments need immediate attention, often before a report is finalized. With automation, real-time alerts can be pushed directly to communication channels like Slack, Microsoft Teams, email, or even text using custom webhooks based on the severity of the finding.

This workflow ensures high-severity issues are escalated instantly, enabling faster response and reducing risk exposure. In many cases, alerts can be paired with auto-ticket creation, sending findings to the right remediation team the moment they're identified. This proactive approach helps organizations shorten the time from discovery to mitigation.

4. Request Proofreading of Draft Findings

Delivering high-quality penetration tests requires collaboration and potentially multiple levels of review. Instead of sending manual messages asking teammates to review a draft or running into duplicate versioning issues, automation can trigger real-time notifications when findings are ready for proofreading.

This workflow promotes stronger peer review practices, reduces communication overhead, and helps teams scale their quality assurance process without slowing delivery. For junior analysts, it provides a structured way to involve more experienced team members in the editing process, ultimately improving the end deliverable.

5. Send Alerts When Findings Are Ready for Retest

Closing the loop on vulnerabilities is just as important as identifying them in the first place. Retesting is often delayed because communication between testing and remediation teams breaks down. By automating alerts when findings are ready for retest, organizations ensure timely follow-up and avoid SLA misses.

This workflow helps teams align more effectively, improves accountability, and reduces the risk of lingering vulnerabilities. It's a small but high-impact automation that strengthens trust in the overall pentesting process by ensuring that vulnerabilities are truly resolved.

6. Auto-Assign Findings to Users Based on Role, Team, or Asset Type

Findings can quickly get lost in the shuffle if they're not routed correctly. Manual assignment leads to delays, confusion, and even rework when issues land with the wrong team or individual. Automating assignment rules based on attributes like asset type, vulnerability category, or team role ensures findings are delivered directly to the subject matter experts best equipped to address them.

This targeted delivery not only speeds up triage but also reduces human error and boosts overall efficiency. Whether findings need to go to a specific department, system owner, or regional team, auto-assignment builds clarity into the remediation process and ensures accountability from day one.

7. Send Finding Updates to Client Portals or Alert Clients Directly

For service providers, keeping clients informed during and after a pentest is critical for trust and satisfaction. Instead of relying on periodic emails or manual updates, automation can send findings directly into client-facing portals or dashboards. Clients can also receive real-time alerts for critical issues, ensuring they have immediate visibility into high-severity risks.

This creates a bridge between security providers and their clients, enabling faster responses and stronger collaboration so providers can position themselves as trusted partners.

PlexTrac supports each of these capabilities through its Workflow Automation Engine. Explore their Workflow Automation Playbook for deeper guidance on how these automations work together.

Automation Amplifies the Impact of Penetration Testers

By eliminating repetitive tasks, reducing delays, and ensuring findings reach the right people at the right time, automation frees teams to focus on what matters most: protecting the organization.

The seven workflows we've outlined are not only practical starting points, but also building blocks for more advanced automation in the future. Whether it's auto-assigning findings, streamlining retests, or delivering updates directly to stakeholders, each step helps create a more resilient, efficient, and collaborative security practice.

Want to see what automated pentest workflows look like in action? Platforms like PlexTrac help teams unify and accelerate delivery, remediation, and closure in one platform, enabling real-time delivery and standardized workflows across the entire vulnerability lifecycle.