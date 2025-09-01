Cybersecurity today is less about single attacks and more about chains of small weaknesses that connect into big risks. One overlooked update, one misused account, or one hidden tool in the wrong hands can be enough to open the door.

The news this week shows how attackers are mixing methods—combining stolen access, unpatched software, and clever tricks to move from small entry points to large consequences.

For defenders, the lesson is clear: the real danger often comes not from one major flaw, but from how different small flaws interact together.

⚡ Threat of the Week

WhatsApp Patches Actively Exploited Flaw — WhatsApp addressed a security vulnerability in its messaging apps for Apple iOS and macOS that it said may have been exploited in the wild in conjunction with a recently disclosed Apple flaw in targeted zero-day attacks. The vulnerability, CVE-2025-55177 relates to a case of insufficient authorization of linked device synchronization messages. The Meta-owned company said the issue "could have allowed an unrelated user to trigger processing of content from an arbitrary URL on a target's device." It also assessed that the shortcoming may have been chained with CVE-2025-43300, a vulnerability affecting iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, as part of a sophisticated attack against specific targeted users. WhatsApp said it sent in-app threat notifications to less than 200 users who may have been targeted as part of the spyware campaign.

🔔 Top News

U.S. Treasury Continues to Hit IT Worker Scheme with Sanctions — The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a fraudulent IT worker network linked to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). This included Vitaliy Sergeyevich Andreyev, a Russian national who facilitated payments to Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company (Chinyong), also known as Jinyong IT Cooperation Company, which was sanctioned by OFAC and South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in May 2023. Also included in the designation were Kim Ung Sun, Shenyang Geumpungri Network Technology Co., Ltd., and Korea Sinjin Trading Corporation. These actors were designated for their involvement in schemes that funnel DPRK IT worker-derived revenue to support DPRK weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. The cryptocurrency wallet linked to Andreyev has "received over $600,000 of payments and has source exposure back to the Atomic Wallet exploit of June 2023," which was attributed to the Lazarus Group, per Elliptic. The designation builds upon other actions OFAC has taken to disrupt the DPRK's IT worker schemes.

— The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a fraudulent IT worker network linked to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). This included Vitaliy Sergeyevich Andreyev, a Russian national who facilitated payments to Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company (Chinyong), also known as Jinyong IT Cooperation Company, which was sanctioned by OFAC and South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in May 2023. Also included in the designation were Kim Ung Sun, Shenyang Geumpungri Network Technology Co., Ltd., and Korea Sinjin Trading Corporation. These actors were designated for their involvement in schemes that funnel DPRK IT worker-derived revenue to support DPRK weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. The cryptocurrency wallet linked to Andreyev has "received over $600,000 of payments and has source exposure back to the Atomic Wallet exploit of June 2023," which was attributed to the Lazarus Group, per Elliptic. The designation builds upon other actions OFAC has taken to disrupt the DPRK's IT worker schemes. Critical Docker Flaw Patched — Users of Docker Desktop on Windows and Mac are urged to upgrade to the latest version to patch a critical vulnerability that could allow an attacker to break the container isolation layer and potentially take over the host system. The vulnerability (CVE-2025-9074) stems from the fact that Docker Desktop exposes the Docker Engine API, which can be used to control Docker containers over a TCP socket without any authentication. As a result of this flaw, an attacker who gains access to a Docker container could leverage the API to create a new Docker container and mount the operating system's file system, gaining access to sensitive information or overwriting system-critical files, resulting in arbitrary code execution. However, mounting the file system administrator works only on Windows, as attempting this process on macOS would prompt the user for permission. Also, on macOS, Docker doesn't run with administrator privileges like it does on Windows.

— Users of Docker Desktop on Windows and Mac are urged to upgrade to the latest version to patch a critical vulnerability that could allow an attacker to break the container isolation layer and potentially take over the host system. The vulnerability (CVE-2025-9074) stems from the fact that Docker Desktop exposes the Docker Engine API, which can be used to control Docker containers over a TCP socket without any authentication. As a result of this flaw, an attacker who gains access to a Docker container could leverage the API to create a new Docker container and mount the operating system's file system, gaining access to sensitive information or overwriting system-critical files, resulting in arbitrary code execution. However, mounting the file system administrator works only on Windows, as attempting this process on macOS would prompt the user for permission. Also, on macOS, Docker doesn't run with administrator privileges like it does on Windows. Critical Sectors Targeted by MixShell — Cybercriminals have targeted dozens of critical U.S. manufacturers and supply-chain companies, looking to steal sensitive data and deploy ransomware. The activity, dubbed ZipLine, dates back to the beginning of May 2025. Instead of emailing a malicious link in an unsolicited email, the miscreants initiate contact through the organization's public "Contact Us" form under the guise of partnership inquiries or other business pretexts, tricking the victim into starting the conversation and allowing the attackers to bypass email filters. The attacks led to the deployment of a stealthy implant called MixShell. By using website contact forms, the attack flips the phishing playbook by getting victims to make the first email contact with the attacker rather than the other way around.

— Cybercriminals have targeted dozens of critical U.S. manufacturers and supply-chain companies, looking to steal sensitive data and deploy ransomware. The activity, dubbed ZipLine, dates back to the beginning of May 2025. Instead of emailing a malicious link in an unsolicited email, the miscreants initiate contact through the organization's public "Contact Us" form under the guise of partnership inquiries or other business pretexts, tricking the victim into starting the conversation and allowing the attackers to bypass email filters. The attacks led to the deployment of a stealthy implant called MixShell. By using website contact forms, the attack flips the phishing playbook by getting victims to make the first email contact with the attacker rather than the other way around. Salesforce Instances Targeted via Salesloft Drift — A threat activity cluster has committed a spate of data breaches of organizations' Salesforce instances by compromising OAuth tokens associated with the Salesloft Drift third-party application. UNC6395 has been carrying out a "widespread data theft" campaign by targeting Salesforce instances beginning as early as August 8 through at least August 18. UNC6395 "systematically exported large volumes of data from numerous corporate Salesforce instances" for the purpose of harvesting sensitive credentials, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) access keys (AKIA), passwords, and Snowflake-related access tokens. Once these credentials were exfiltrated, "the actor then searched through the data to look for secrets that could be potentially used to compromise victim environments," and then covered its tracks by deleting query jobs.

— A threat activity cluster has committed a spate of data breaches of organizations' Salesforce instances by compromising OAuth tokens associated with the Salesloft Drift third-party application. UNC6395 has been carrying out a "widespread data theft" campaign by targeting Salesforce instances beginning as early as August 8 through at least August 18. UNC6395 "systematically exported large volumes of data from numerous corporate Salesforce instances" for the purpose of harvesting sensitive credentials, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) access keys (AKIA), passwords, and Snowflake-related access tokens. Once these credentials were exfiltrated, "the actor then searched through the data to look for secrets that could be potentially used to compromise victim environments," and then covered its tracks by deleting query jobs. Storm-0501 Linked to Cloud Extortion Attacks — Storm-0501 has sharpened its ransomware tactics by exploiting hijacked privileged accounts to move seamlessly between on-premises and cloud environments, exploiting visibility gaps to encrypt data and exfiltrate sensitive data, and carry out mass deletions of cloud resources, including backups. The threat actor checked for the presence of security software, suggesting a deliberate effort to avoid detection by targeting non-onboarded systems. The attackers also conducted reconnaissance activities to gain deep visibility into the organization's security tooling and infrastructure. This evolution signals a technical shift and a change in impact strategy. Instead of just encrypting files and demanding ransom for decryption, Storm-0501 exfiltrates sensitive cloud data, destroys backups, and then extorts victims by threatening permanent data loss or exposure.

— Storm-0501 has sharpened its ransomware tactics by exploiting hijacked privileged accounts to move seamlessly between on-premises and cloud environments, exploiting visibility gaps to encrypt data and exfiltrate sensitive data, and carry out mass deletions of cloud resources, including backups. The threat actor checked for the presence of security software, suggesting a deliberate effort to avoid detection by targeting non-onboarded systems. The attackers also conducted reconnaissance activities to gain deep visibility into the organization's security tooling and infrastructure. This evolution signals a technical shift and a change in impact strategy. Instead of just encrypting files and demanding ransom for decryption, Storm-0501 exfiltrates sensitive cloud data, destroys backups, and then extorts victims by threatening permanent data loss or exposure. UNC6384 Deploys PlugX via Captive Portal Hijack — Chinese state hackers have been hijacking captive portal checks to deliver malware couched as Adobe software. The activity, attributed to Mustang Panda, appears to have targeted Southeast Asian diplomats in particular, and other unidentified entities around the globe, between approximately March and July of this year. Around two dozen victims were likely compromised, although it's possible there were more. The trick to Mustang Panda's latest campaign involves hijacking captive portal checks to redirect users to a website under their control to distribute malware. It's believed that the hackers infected edge devices in the targets' networks, which they used to intercept the check made by the Google Chrome browser. Users who fell for the scheme ended up downloading an ostensibly innocuous binary that ultimately led to the deployment of PlugX.

— Chinese state hackers have been hijacking captive portal checks to deliver malware couched as Adobe software. The activity, attributed to Mustang Panda, appears to have targeted Southeast Asian diplomats in particular, and other unidentified entities around the globe, between approximately March and July of this year. Around two dozen victims were likely compromised, although it's possible there were more. The trick to Mustang Panda's latest campaign involves hijacking captive portal checks to redirect users to a website under their control to distribute malware. It's believed that the hackers infected edge devices in the targets' networks, which they used to intercept the check made by the Google Chrome browser. Users who fell for the scheme ended up downloading an ostensibly innocuous binary that ultimately led to the deployment of PlugX. ShadowCapatcha Leverages ClickFix to Deliver Malware — A financially motivated campaign dubbed ShadowCaptcha is leveraging fake Google and Cloudflare CAPTCHA pages to trick victims into executing malicious commands using compromised WordPress sites as an infection vector. The attacks lead to the deployment of information stealers and ransomware, demonstrating a versatile monetization approach. The activity primarily focuses on three revenue streams: Data theft and subsequent sale, drop cryptocurrency miners, and infect machines with ransomware. This multi-pronged strategy ensures a sustained revenue generation mechanism, maximising their return on investment while also maintaining persistent access.

🔥 Trending CVEs

Hackers act fast. They attack soon after a weakness is found. One missed update, a hidden error, or a forgotten security alert can let them in. A small problem can quickly turn into big trouble like stolen data or system crashes, before you even notice. Here are this week's serious risks. Check them, fix them fast, and stay safe before attackers do.

This week's list includes — CVE-2025-55177 (WhatsApp), CVE-2025-34509, CVE-2025-34510, CVE-2025-34511 (Sitecore Experience Platform), CVE-2025-57819 (FreePBX), CVE-2025-26496 (Tableau Server), CVE-2025-54939 (LSQUIC QUIC), CVE-2025-9118 (Google Cloud Dataform API), CVE-2025-53118 (Securden Unified PAM), CVE-2025-9478 (Google Chrome), CVE-2025-50975 (IPFire 2.29), CVE-2025-23307 (NVIDIA NeMo Curator), CVE-2025-20241 (Cisco Nexus 3000 and 9000 Series switches), CVE-2025-20317 (Cisco Integrated Management Controller), CVE-2025-20294, CVE-2025-20295 (Cisco Unified Computing System Manager), CVE-2025-54370 (PhpSpreadsheet), CVE-2025-39245, CVE-2025-39246, CVE-2025-39247 (Hikvision HikCentral), CVE-2025-49146, CVE-2025-48976, CVE-2025-53506, CVE-2025-52520 (Atlassian), CVE-2025-50979 (NodeBB), and CVE-2025-8067 (Linux UDisks daemon).

📰 Around the Cyber World

Microsoft RDP services Targeted by Malicious Scans — Microsoft's Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) services have been hit with a torrent of malicious scans from tens of thousands of IP addresses in recent days, indicating a coordinated reconnaissance campaign. "The wave's aim was clear: test for timing flaws that reveal valid usernames, laying the groundwork for credential-based intrusions," GreyNoise said. The activity took place over two waves on August 21 and 24, with thousands of unique IP addresses simultaneously probing both Microsoft RD Web Access and Microsoft RDP Web Client authentication portals.

— Microsoft's Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) services have been hit with a torrent of malicious scans from tens of thousands of IP addresses in recent days, indicating a coordinated reconnaissance campaign. "The wave's aim was clear: test for timing flaws that reveal valid usernames, laying the groundwork for credential-based intrusions," GreyNoise said. The activity took place over two waves on August 21 and 24, with thousands of unique IP addresses simultaneously probing both Microsoft RD Web Access and Microsoft RDP Web Client authentication portals. Flaw in TheTruthSpy Spyware — A vulnerability in TheTruthSpy spyware app can allow bad actors to take over any account and retrieve collected victim data. The vulnerability exploits an issue with the app's password recovery process to change the password of any account. TheTruthSpy told TechCrunch it can't fix the bug because it "lost" the app's source code.

— A vulnerability in TheTruthSpy spyware app can allow bad actors to take over any account and retrieve collected victim data. The vulnerability exploits an issue with the app's password recovery process to change the password of any account. TheTruthSpy told TechCrunch it can't fix the bug because it "lost" the app's source code. Russia's Max App Logs User Activity — The Russian government's WhatsApp rival, Max, is constantly monitoring and logging all user activity. According to Corellium's technical analysis, the app doesn't use encryption and tracks user location in real-time and with high accuracy. Developed by Russian tech giant VK, the app has been made mandatory and must be installed on all mobile devices sold in Russia after September 1, 2025. The app was initially launched earlier this March.

— The Russian government's WhatsApp rival, Max, is constantly monitoring and logging all user activity. According to Corellium's technical analysis, the app doesn't use encryption and tracks user location in real-time and with high accuracy. Developed by Russian tech giant VK, the app has been made mandatory and must be installed on all mobile devices sold in Russia after September 1, 2025. The app was initially launched earlier this March. OpenSSH's PQC Play — OpenSSH said it will start showing warnings when users connect to an SSH server that does not have post-quantum cryptography protections starting with OpenSSH 10.1. "The ideal solution is to update the server to use an SSH implementation that supports at least one of these," the maintainers said. "OpenSSH versions 9.0 and greater support sntrup761x25519-sha512 and versions 9.9 and greater support mlkem768x25519-sha256. If your server is already running one of these versions, then check whether the KexAlgorithms option has disabled their use."

— OpenSSH said it will start showing warnings when users connect to an SSH server that does not have post-quantum cryptography protections starting with OpenSSH 10.1. "The ideal solution is to update the server to use an SSH implementation that supports at least one of these," the maintainers said. "OpenSSH versions 9.0 and greater support sntrup761x25519-sha512 and versions 9.9 and greater support mlkem768x25519-sha256. If your server is already running one of these versions, then check whether the KexAlgorithms option has disabled their use." Credential Harvesting Campaign Targets ScreenConnect Super Admin Accounts — A low-volume campaign is targeting ScreenConnect cloud administrators with fake email alerts warning about a potentially suspicious login event with the goal of stealing their credentials for potential ransomware deployment. The activity, ongoing since 2022, has been attributed by Mimecast to MCTO3030. "The campaign employs spear phishing emails delivered through Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) accounts, targeting senior IT professionals, including directors, managers, and security personnel with elevated privileges in ScreenConnect environments," the company said. "The attackers specifically seek super administrator credentials, which provide comprehensive control over remote access infrastructure across entire organizations." The attackers are using the open source Evilginx framework to provision these phishing pages and to act as a reverse proxy between the victim and the real site. The framework can capture both login credentials and session cookies.

— A low-volume campaign is targeting ScreenConnect cloud administrators with fake email alerts warning about a potentially suspicious login event with the goal of stealing their credentials for potential ransomware deployment. The activity, ongoing since 2022, has been attributed by Mimecast to MCTO3030. "The campaign employs spear phishing emails delivered through Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) accounts, targeting senior IT professionals, including directors, managers, and security personnel with elevated privileges in ScreenConnect environments," the company said. "The attackers specifically seek super administrator credentials, which provide comprehensive control over remote access infrastructure across entire organizations." The attackers are using the open source Evilginx framework to provision these phishing pages and to act as a reverse proxy between the victim and the real site. The framework can capture both login credentials and session cookies. More ScreenConnect-Themed Campaigns Discovered — Another campaign has leveraged phishing emails with fake Zoom meeting invitations and Microsoft Teams calls to lead victims to malicious links that download the ScreenConnect software. "The weaponization of a legitimate IT administration tool – one designed to grant IT professionals deep system access for troubleshooting and maintenance – combined with social engineering and convincing business impersonation creates a multi-layered deception that provides attackers with the dual advantage of trust exploitation and security evasion," Abnormal AI said. The campaign has so far targeted more than 900 organizations, impacting a broad range of sectors and geographies. A separate campaign has also been observed using fake AI-themed content to lure users into executing a malicious, pre-configured ScreenConnect installer, which then acts as an entry point for the XWorm malware, per Trustwave. In a related development, attackers have been observed weaponizing Cisco's secure links ("secure-web.cisco[.]com") in credential phishing campaigns to evade link scanning and by-pass network filters. "Attackers compromise or create accounts within Cisco-protected organizations," Raven AI said. "They simply email themselves malicious links, let Cisco's system rewrite them into Safe Links, then harvest these URLs for their campaigns." A similar campaign exploiting Proofpoint links was disclosed by Cloudflare in July 2025.

— Another campaign has leveraged phishing emails with fake Zoom meeting invitations and Microsoft Teams calls to lead victims to malicious links that download the ScreenConnect software. "The weaponization of a legitimate IT administration tool – one designed to grant IT professionals deep system access for troubleshooting and maintenance – combined with social engineering and convincing business impersonation creates a multi-layered deception that provides attackers with the dual advantage of trust exploitation and security evasion," Abnormal AI said. The campaign has so far targeted more than 900 organizations, impacting a broad range of sectors and geographies. A separate campaign has also been observed using fake AI-themed content to lure users into executing a malicious, pre-configured ScreenConnect installer, which then acts as an entry point for the XWorm malware, per Trustwave. In a related development, attackers have been observed weaponizing Cisco's secure links ("secure-web.cisco[.]com") in credential phishing campaigns to evade link scanning and by-pass network filters. "Attackers compromise or create accounts within Cisco-protected organizations," Raven AI said. "They simply email themselves malicious links, let Cisco's system rewrite them into Safe Links, then harvest these URLs for their campaigns." A similar campaign exploiting Proofpoint links was disclosed by Cloudflare in July 2025. TRM Labs Warns of Scam Campaign Impersonating the Firm — Blockchain intelligence company said it's aware of individuals using false domains to impersonate TRM Labs and/or government agencies working in collaboration with TRM Labs. "These are not TRM Labs domains, and the actors behind these are scammers," the company said. "TRM Labs is not involved in fund recovery processes for victims and does not partner with government agencies for the purposes of fund recovery. Unfortunately, these types of scams deliberately target vulnerable people, often when they're financially vulnerable, having potentially already lost funds to scams." The warning comes against the backdrop of an alert issued by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), urging cryptocurrency scam victims to be on the lookout for scams where fraudsters pose as lawyers representing fictitious law firms to help them assist with fund recovery, only to deceive them a second time.

— Blockchain intelligence company said it's aware of individuals using false domains to impersonate TRM Labs and/or government agencies working in collaboration with TRM Labs. "These are not TRM Labs domains, and the actors behind these are scammers," the company said. "TRM Labs is not involved in fund recovery processes for victims and does not partner with government agencies for the purposes of fund recovery. Unfortunately, these types of scams deliberately target vulnerable people, often when they're financially vulnerable, having potentially already lost funds to scams." The warning comes against the backdrop of an alert issued by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), urging cryptocurrency scam victims to be on the lookout for scams where fraudsters pose as lawyers representing fictitious law firms to help them assist with fund recovery, only to deceive them a second time. New Ransomware Strains Detected — A new ransomware strain going by the name of Cephalus has been spotted in the wild. In incidents observed around mid-August 2025, the group behind the locker used compromised RDP accounts for initial access and used the cloud storage service MEGA for likely data exfiltration purposes. The development comes as the Underground and NightSpire ransomware gangs have launched ransomware attacks against companies in various countries and industries, including South Korea. In another attack analyzed by eSentire, compromised third-party MSP SonicWall SSL VPN credentials served as an initial access pathway for Sinobi, a rebrand of the Lynx ransomware. "Using the compromised account, the threat actors executed commands to create a new local administrator account, set its password, and add it to the domain administrators group," eSentire said. "Both the initial compromised account and the newly created account were subsequently used for lateral movement throughout the network."

— A new ransomware strain going by the name of Cephalus has been spotted in the wild. In incidents observed around mid-August 2025, the group behind the locker used compromised RDP accounts for initial access and used the cloud storage service MEGA for likely data exfiltration purposes. The development comes as the Underground and NightSpire ransomware gangs have launched ransomware attacks against companies in various countries and industries, including South Korea. In another attack analyzed by eSentire, compromised third-party MSP SonicWall SSL VPN credentials served as an initial access pathway for Sinobi, a rebrand of the Lynx ransomware. "Using the compromised account, the threat actors executed commands to create a new local administrator account, set its password, and add it to the domain administrators group," eSentire said. "Both the initial compromised account and the newly created account were subsequently used for lateral movement throughout the network." Most Active Ransomware Groups — Akira, Cl0p, Qilin, Safepay, and RansomHub were the most active ransomware groups in the first half of 2025, per Flashpoint, which found that ransomware attacks increased by 179% compared to the 2024 midyear. The development comes amid notable changes in the ransomware ecosystem, where threat actors increasingly prefer extortion over encryption and have begun to incorporate LLMs in their tooling. The landscape has also continued to splinter, with new gangs and rebrands proliferating in the wake of law enforcement takedowns. MalwareBytes said it tracked 41 newcomers between July 2024 and June 2025, with more than 60 total ransomware gangs operating at once.

— Akira, Cl0p, Qilin, Safepay, and RansomHub were the most active ransomware groups in the first half of 2025, per Flashpoint, which found that ransomware attacks increased by 179% compared to the 2024 midyear. The development comes amid notable changes in the ransomware ecosystem, where threat actors increasingly prefer extortion over encryption and have begun to incorporate LLMs in their tooling. The landscape has also continued to splinter, with new gangs and rebrands proliferating in the wake of law enforcement takedowns. MalwareBytes said it tracked 41 newcomers between July 2024 and June 2025, with more than 60 total ransomware gangs operating at once. Microsoft to Throttle Emails to Combat Spam — Microsoft said it will begin throttling emails starting October 15, 2025. The limit will be set to 100 external recipients per organization per 24-hour rolling window. From December 1, the tech giant will start rolling out the restrictions across tenants, starting with tenants with fewer than three seats and eventually reaching tenants with more than 10,001 seats by June 2026. "Despite our efforts to minimize abuse, spammers often exploit newly created tenants to send bursts of spam from '.onmicrosoft.com' addresses before we can intervene," Microsoft said. "This degrades this shared domain's reputation, affecting all legitimate users. To ensure brand trust and email deliverability, organizations should establish and use their own custom domains for sending email."

— Microsoft said it will begin throttling emails starting October 15, 2025. The limit will be set to 100 external recipients per organization per 24-hour rolling window. From December 1, the tech giant will start rolling out the restrictions across tenants, starting with tenants with fewer than three seats and eventually reaching tenants with more than 10,001 seats by June 2026. "Despite our efforts to minimize abuse, spammers often exploit newly created tenants to send bursts of spam from '.onmicrosoft.com' addresses before we can intervene," Microsoft said. "This degrades this shared domain's reputation, affecting all legitimate users. To ensure brand trust and email deliverability, organizations should establish and use their own custom domains for sending email." SleepWalk, a Physical Side-Channel Attack to Leak Data — A group of academics from the University of Florida has devised a new hardware side-channel attack dubbed SleepWalk that exploits context switching and CPU power consumption to leak sensitive data like cryptographic keys. "We introduce a physical power side-channel leakage source that exploits the power spike observed during a context switch, triggered by the inbuilt sleep function of the system kernel," the researchers said. "We observed that this power spike directly correlates with both the power consumption during context switching and the residual power consumption of the previously executed program. Notably, the persistence of residual power signatures from previous workloads extends the scope of this side-channel beyond extracting the data in registers during the context switch. Unlike traditional approaches that require analyzing full power traces, applying complex preprocessing, or relying on external synchronization triggers, this novel technique leverages only the amplitude of a single power spike, significantly simplifying the attack."

— A group of academics from the University of Florida has devised a new hardware side-channel attack dubbed SleepWalk that exploits context switching and CPU power consumption to leak sensitive data like cryptographic keys. "We introduce a physical power side-channel leakage source that exploits the power spike observed during a context switch, triggered by the inbuilt sleep function of the system kernel," the researchers said. "We observed that this power spike directly correlates with both the power consumption during context switching and the residual power consumption of the previously executed program. Notably, the persistence of residual power signatures from previous workloads extends the scope of this side-channel beyond extracting the data in registers during the context switch. Unlike traditional approaches that require analyzing full power traces, applying complex preprocessing, or relying on external synchronization triggers, this novel technique leverages only the amplitude of a single power spike, significantly simplifying the attack." AI Systems Vulnerable to Prompt Injection via Image Scaling Attack — In a novel form of prompt injection attacks aimed at artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, attackers can hide malicious instructions inside large-scale images and have the prompts execute when the AI agent downscales them. The attacker's prompt is invisible to the human eye in the high-resolution image, but shows up when the image is downscaled by preprocessing algorithms. "This attack works because AI systems often scale down large images before sending them to the model: when scaled, these images can reveal prompt injections that are not visible at full resolution," Trail of Bits said. The cybersecurity company has released an open-source tool called Anamorpher to generate such crafted images.

— In a novel form of prompt injection attacks aimed at artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, attackers can hide malicious instructions inside large-scale images and have the prompts execute when the AI agent downscales them. The attacker's prompt is invisible to the human eye in the high-resolution image, but shows up when the image is downscaled by preprocessing algorithms. "This attack works because AI systems often scale down large images before sending them to the model: when scaled, these images can reveal prompt injections that are not visible at full resolution," Trail of Bits said. The cybersecurity company has released an open-source tool called Anamorpher to generate such crafted images. Social Media Accounts Launder News from Chinese State Media Sites — A network of 11 domains and 16 companion social media accounts across Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Threads, and X has been found laundering exclusively English-language articles originally published by the Chinese state media outlet CGTN. "The assets almost certainly used AI tools to translate and summarize articles from CGTN, likely in an attempt to disguise the content's origin," Graphika said. "The network assets disseminated primarily pro-China, anti-West content in English, French, Spanish, and Vietnamese." The findings came as the U.S. told Denmark to "calm down" over allegations of covert influence operations by U.S. citizens in Greenland to sow discord between Denmark and Greenland and to promote Greenland's secession from Denmark to the U.S.

— A network of 11 domains and 16 companion social media accounts across Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Threads, and X has been found laundering exclusively English-language articles originally published by the Chinese state media outlet CGTN. "The assets almost certainly used AI tools to translate and summarize articles from CGTN, likely in an attempt to disguise the content's origin," Graphika said. "The network assets disseminated primarily pro-China, anti-West content in English, French, Spanish, and Vietnamese." The findings came as the U.S. told Denmark to "calm down" over allegations of covert influence operations by U.S. citizens in Greenland to sow discord between Denmark and Greenland and to promote Greenland's secession from Denmark to the U.S. Analyzing Secret Families of VPN Apps — New research conducted by the Arizona State University and Citizen Lab has found that nearly two dozen VPN applications in Google Play contain security weaknesses impacting the privacy of their users, exposing transmitted data to decryption risks. Further analysis has determined that eight VPN applications from Innovative Connecting, Autumn Breeze, and Lemon Clove (Turbo VPN, Turbo VPN Lite, VPN Monster, VPN Proxy Master, VPN Proxy Master – Lite, Snap VPN, Robot VPN, and SuperNet VPN) share code, dependencies, outdated and unsafe encryption methods, and hard-coded passwords, potentially allowing attackers to decrypt the traffic of their users. Cumulatively, these apps have over 380 million downloads on Google Play. All three companies were found to have ties with Qihoo 360, a Chinese cybersecurity firm that the U.S. sanctioned in 2020.

— New research conducted by the Arizona State University and Citizen Lab has found that nearly two dozen VPN applications in Google Play contain security weaknesses impacting the privacy of their users, exposing transmitted data to decryption risks. Further analysis has determined that eight VPN applications from Innovative Connecting, Autumn Breeze, and Lemon Clove (Turbo VPN, Turbo VPN Lite, VPN Monster, VPN Proxy Master, VPN Proxy Master – Lite, Snap VPN, Robot VPN, and SuperNet VPN) share code, dependencies, outdated and unsafe encryption methods, and hard-coded passwords, potentially allowing attackers to decrypt the traffic of their users. Cumulatively, these apps have over 380 million downloads on Google Play. All three companies were found to have ties with Qihoo 360, a Chinese cybersecurity firm that the U.S. sanctioned in 2020. Security Risks in the eSIM Ecosystem — A new study undertaken by academics from Northeastern University has found that many providers associated with eSIMs route user data through foreign telecommunications networks, including Chinese infrastructure, regardless of user location. "Many travel eSIMs route user traffic through third-party infrastructure, often located in foreign jurisdictions," the researchers said. "This may expose user metadata and content to networks outside the user's country, raising concerns about jurisdictional control and surveillance." What's more, the digital provisioning model creates new opportunities for phishing and spoofing. Malicious actors can distribute fake eSIM profiles via fraudulent QR codes or websites, tricking users into installing unauthorized configurations.

— A new study undertaken by academics from Northeastern University has found that many providers associated with eSIMs route user data through foreign telecommunications networks, including Chinese infrastructure, regardless of user location. "Many travel eSIMs route user traffic through third-party infrastructure, often located in foreign jurisdictions," the researchers said. "This may expose user metadata and content to networks outside the user's country, raising concerns about jurisdictional control and surveillance." What's more, the digital provisioning model creates new opportunities for phishing and spoofing. Malicious actors can distribute fake eSIM profiles via fraudulent QR codes or websites, tricking users into installing unauthorized configurations. ComfyUI Flaw Exploited to Deliver Pickai Backdoor — Threat actors have exploited vulnerabilities in an artificial intelligence (AI) platform called ComfyUI to deliver a backdoor called Pickai. "Pickai is a lightweight backdoor written in C++, designed to support remote command execution and reverse shell access," XLab said, adding that it "includes anti-debugging, process name spoofing, and multiple persistence mechanisms." Pickai samples have been observed hosted on the official site of Rubick.ai, a commercial AI-powered platform serving the e-commerce sector across the U.S., India, Singapore, and the Middle East. Early versions of the malware were uploaded to VirusTotal as far back as February 28, 2025. The activity has compromised nearly 700 infected servers worldwide, mainly in Germany, the U.S., and China.

— Threat actors have exploited vulnerabilities in an artificial intelligence (AI) platform called ComfyUI to deliver a backdoor called Pickai. "Pickai is a lightweight backdoor written in C++, designed to support remote command execution and reverse shell access," XLab said, adding that it "includes anti-debugging, process name spoofing, and multiple persistence mechanisms." Pickai samples have been observed hosted on the official site of Rubick.ai, a commercial AI-powered platform serving the e-commerce sector across the U.S., India, Singapore, and the Middle East. Early versions of the malware were uploaded to VirusTotal as far back as February 28, 2025. The activity has compromised nearly 700 infected servers worldwide, mainly in Germany, the U.S., and China. Flaw in LSQUIC QUIC Disclosed — Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a vulnerability dubbed QUIC-LEAK (CVE-2025-54939) in the LSQUIC QUIC implementation, allowing threat actors to smuggle malformed packets to exhaust memory and crash QUIC servers even before a connection handshake is established, thereby bypassing QUIC connection-level safeguards. The issue has been fixed in OpenLiteSpeed 1.8.4 and LiteSpeed Web Server 6.3.4.

— Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a vulnerability dubbed QUIC-LEAK (CVE-2025-54939) in the LSQUIC QUIC implementation, allowing threat actors to smuggle malformed packets to exhaust memory and crash QUIC servers even before a connection handshake is established, thereby bypassing QUIC connection-level safeguards. The issue has been fixed in OpenLiteSpeed 1.8.4 and LiteSpeed Web Server 6.3.4. Fake Sites Pushing YouTube Downloads Serve Proxyware — Proxyware programs are being distributed through YouTube sites that allow users to download videos. Attackers who previously installed DigitalPulse and HoneyGain Proxywares are also installing Infatica Proxyware. Similar to coin miners, Proxyware malware profits by utilizing the system's resources, and many systems in South Korea have recently become the targets of these attacks.

— Proxyware programs are being distributed through YouTube sites that allow users to download videos. Attackers who previously installed DigitalPulse and HoneyGain Proxywares are also installing Infatica Proxyware. Similar to coin miners, Proxyware malware profits by utilizing the system's resources, and many systems in South Korea have recently become the targets of these attacks. U.S. Senator Castigates Federal Judiciary for Negligence — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden accused the federal judiciary of "negligence and incompetence" following a recent hack, reportedly by hackers with ties to the Russian government, that exposed confidential court documents. The breach of the judiciary's electronic case filing system first came to light in a report by Politico three weeks ago, which went on to say that the vulnerabilities exploited in the hack were known since 2020. The New York Times, citing people familiar with the intrusion, said that Russia was "at least partly responsible" for the hack. "The federal judiciary's current approach to information technology is a severe threat to our national security," Wyden wrote. "The courts have been entrusted with some of our nation's most confidential and sensitive information, including national security documents that could reveal sources and methods to our adversaries, and sealed criminal charging and investigative documents that could enable suspects to flee from justice or target witnesses."

— U.S. Senator Ron Wyden accused the federal judiciary of "negligence and incompetence" following a recent hack, reportedly by hackers with ties to the Russian government, that exposed confidential court documents. The breach of the judiciary's electronic case filing system first came to light in a report by Politico three weeks ago, which went on to say that the vulnerabilities exploited in the hack were known since 2020. The New York Times, citing people familiar with the intrusion, said that Russia was "at least partly responsible" for the hack. "The federal judiciary's current approach to information technology is a severe threat to our national security," Wyden wrote. "The courts have been entrusted with some of our nation's most confidential and sensitive information, including national security documents that could reveal sources and methods to our adversaries, and sealed criminal charging and investigative documents that could enable suspects to flee from justice or target witnesses." Law Enforcement Freezes $50M in Crypto Assets Tied to Romance Baiting Scams — Several cryptocurrency companies, including Chainalysis, OKX, Binance, and Tether, have come together to freeze nearly $50 million stolen via "romance baiting" scams in collaboration with APAC-based authorities. "Once funds were transferred, scammers then sent proceeds to a consolidation wallet which transferred $46.9 million in USDT [Tether] to a collection of three intermediary addresses," Chainalysis said. "The funds then moved to five different wallets." The funds were frozen by Tether in July 2024.

— Several cryptocurrency companies, including Chainalysis, OKX, Binance, and Tether, have come together to freeze nearly $50 million stolen via "romance baiting" scams in collaboration with APAC-based authorities. "Once funds were transferred, scammers then sent proceeds to a consolidation wallet which transferred $46.9 million in USDT [Tether] to a collection of three intermediary addresses," Chainalysis said. "The funds then moved to five different wallets." The funds were frozen by Tether in July 2024. South Korea Extradites Chinese National for Cyber Attacks — South Korean authorities have successfully extradited a 34-year-old Chinese national suspected of orchestrating one of the most sophisticated hacking operations targeting high-profile individuals and financial institutions. He is alleged to have stolen 38 billion won from financial accounts and virtual asset accounts.

— South Korean authorities have successfully extradited a 34-year-old Chinese national suspected of orchestrating one of the most sophisticated hacking operations targeting high-profile individuals and financial institutions. He is alleged to have stolen 38 billion won from financial accounts and virtual asset accounts. Anthropic and OpenAI Test Each Other's AI — OpenAI has called on AI firms to test their rivals' systems for safety, as the company and Anthropic conducted safety evaluations of each other's AI systems to tackle risks like prompt injection and model poisoning. The development came as Anthropic revealed that a cybercriminal abused its agentic AI coding tool to automate a large-scale data theft and extortion campaign, marking a "new evolution" in how AI is super-charging cybercrime. The chatbot then analyzed the companies' hacked financial documents to help arrive at a realistic amount of bitcoin to demand in exchange for not leaking the stolen material. It also wrote suggested extortion emails. "The operation demonstrates a concerning evolution in AI-assisted cybercrime, where AI serves as both a technical consultant and active operator, enabling attacks that would be more difficult and time-consuming for individual actors to execute manually." Where years of specialized training once throttled the ability of bad actors to pull off attacks at scale, the new wave of AI-assisted cybercrime could further lower technical barriers, allowing even novices and unskilled operators to carry out complex activities with ease. Separately, Anthropic has announced a policy change to train its AI chatbot Claude with user data, giving existing users until September 28, 2025, to either opt in or opt out to continue using the service; it says it will enable the company to deliver "even more capable, useful AI models" and strengthen safeguards against harmful usage like scams and abuse.

— OpenAI has called on AI firms to test their rivals' systems for safety, as the company and Anthropic conducted safety evaluations of each other's AI systems to tackle risks like prompt injection and model poisoning. The development came as Anthropic revealed that a cybercriminal abused its agentic AI coding tool to automate a large-scale data theft and extortion campaign, marking a "new evolution" in how AI is super-charging cybercrime. The chatbot then analyzed the companies' hacked financial documents to help arrive at a realistic amount of bitcoin to demand in exchange for not leaking the stolen material. It also wrote suggested extortion emails. "The operation demonstrates a concerning evolution in AI-assisted cybercrime, where AI serves as both a technical consultant and active operator, enabling attacks that would be more difficult and time-consuming for individual actors to execute manually." Where years of specialized training once throttled the ability of bad actors to pull off attacks at scale, the new wave of AI-assisted cybercrime could further lower technical barriers, allowing even novices and unskilled operators to carry out complex activities with ease. Separately, Anthropic has announced a policy change to train its AI chatbot Claude with user data, giving existing users until September 28, 2025, to either opt in or opt out to continue using the service; it says it will enable the company to deliver "even more capable, useful AI models" and strengthen safeguards against harmful usage like scams and abuse. Plex Servers Susceptible to New Flaw — Plex has addressed a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-34158), stemming from incorrect resource transfer between spheres, affecting Plex Media Server versions 1.41.7.x to 1.42.0.x. It has been patched in versions 1.42.1.10060 or later. According to data from Censys, there are 428,083 devices exposing the Plex Media Server web interface, although not all of them are necessarily vulnerable.

— Plex has addressed a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-34158), stemming from incorrect resource transfer between spheres, affecting Plex Media Server versions 1.41.7.x to 1.42.0.x. It has been patched in versions 1.42.1.10060 or later. According to data from Censys, there are 428,083 devices exposing the Plex Media Server web interface, although not all of them are necessarily vulnerable. Fake Recipe and Guide Sites Drop Malware — Bogus sites masquerading as image, recipe, and educational guide finders have been found to harbor stealthy code to issue stealthy commands and drop malware on users' systems that can steal sensitive information. It's assessed that these sites reach targets via malvertising campaigns.

🎥 Cybersecurity Webinars

What Every AppSec Leader Must Learn About Code-to-Cloud Security - Modern AppSec is no longer just about spotting risks—it's about learning how they emerge and spread from code to cloud. Without visibility across that journey, teams face blind spots, noise, and delayed fixes. Code-to-cloud context changes the game, giving security and engineering teams the clarity to learn faster, act sooner, and protect what matters most.

Practical Steps to Keep AI Agents Safe from Cyberattacks - AI agents are rapidly reshaping business—automating decisions, streamlining operations, and unlocking new opportunities. But with innovation comes risk. Join our upcoming webinar with Auth0's Michelle Agroskin to uncover the security challenges AI agents introduce and learn actionable strategies to protect your organization. Discover how to stay ahead of threats while confidently embracing the future of AI-driven innovation.

From Fingerprints to Code Traces: How Experts Hunt Down Shadow AI - AI Agents are multiplying in your workflows, clouds, and business processes—often without approval. These "shadow agents" move faster than governance, fueled by hidden identities and one-click deployments. The result? Security teams are left chasing ghosts. Join our expert panel to uncover where shadow AI hides, who's behind it, and how to take back control—without slowing down innovation.

🔧 Cybersecurity Tools

PcapXray - Investigating packet captures can be slow and messy. PcapXray speeds up the process by turning raw PCAP files into clear, visual network diagrams. It highlights hosts, traffic flows, Tor usage, and potential malicious activity—helping investigators and analysts quickly see what's happening inside the data without digging line by line.

Kopia - It is an open-source backup and restore tool that creates encrypted snapshots of selected files and directories. Instead of imaging an entire machine, it lets you back up what matters most—whether to local storage, network drives, or cloud providers like S3, Azure, or Google Cloud. With built-in deduplication, compression, and end-to-end encryption, Kopia helps ensure backups are efficient, secure, and under your full control.

Disclaimer: These newly released tools are for educational use only and haven't been fully audited. Use at your own risk—review the code, test safely, and apply proper safeguards.

🔒 Tip of the Week

How to Lock Down Your MCP Servers — AI tools like GitHub Copilot are getting smarter every day. With the Model Context Protocol (MCP), they can connect to outside tools and services—running code, pulling data, or even talking to internal systems. That's powerful, but it's also risky: if a bad actor sneaks in with a fake or compromised MCP server, your AI could be tricked into leaking secrets, exposing credentials, or executing harmful commands.

The solution isn't to avoid MCP. It's to secure it properly. Here's a practical way to do that using free tools.

1. Test Before You Trust: Before turning on any MCP server, run an audit.

Tool to try: MCPSafetyScanner

What it does: Scans MCP definitions, runs test attacks, and reports if something looks unsafe.

2. Wrap Servers with a Safety Net: Don't expose servers directly. Add a guard layer.

Tool to try: MCP Guardian (open-source prototype from research).

What it does: Adds authentication, logs all activity, and blocks suspicious requests.

3. Stress-Test Like an Attacker: Simulate real-world threats to see how your setup holds up.

Tool to try: MCPSecBench

What it does: Launches different known MCP attack patterns and measures resilience.

4. Enforce Rules as Code: Add guardrails for what AI can and can't do.

Tools to try: Open Policy Agent (OPA) or Kyverno

What they do: Define policies (e.g., "only read from X API, never write") and enforce them automatically.

5. Go Zero-Trust on Access: Every connection should be verified and limited.

Use OAuth 2.1 for authorization.

Add mTLS (mutual TLS) so both client and server prove who they are.

Send all logs to your SIEM (e.g., Elastic or Grafana Loki) for monitoring.

AI + MCP is moving fast. The line between "helpful automation" and "security hole" is thin. By auditing, stress-testing, enforcing rules, and monitoring, you're not just protecting against today's risks—you're preparing for tomorrow's.

Think of it like this: MCP gives your AI superpowers. Your job is to make sure those powers don't get hijacked.

Conclusion

Quantum-safe encryption, AI-driven phishing, identity without passwords—these are not distant theories anymore. They are already shaping the security landscape quietly, underneath the day-to-day headlines.

The closing lesson: the biggest shocks often arrive not as breaking news, but as trends that grow slowly until suddenly they cannot be ignored.