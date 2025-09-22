The security landscape now moves at a pace no patch cycle can match. Attackers aren't waiting for quarterly updates or monthly fixes—they adapt within hours, blending fresh techniques with old, forgotten flaws to create new openings. A vulnerability closed yesterday can become the blueprint for tomorrow's breach.

This week's recap explores the trends driving that constant churn: how threat actors reuse proven tactics in unexpected ways, how emerging technologies widen the attack surface, and what defenders can learn before the next pivot.

Read on to see not just what happened, but what it means—so you can stay ahead instead of scrambling to catch up.

⚡ Threat of the Week

Google Patches Actively Exploited Chrome 0-Day — Google released security updates for the Chrome web browser to address four vulnerabilities, including one that it said has been exploited in the wild. The zero-day vulnerability, CVE-2025-10585, has been described as a type confusion issue in the V8 JavaScript and WebAssembly engine. The company did not share any additional specifics about how the vulnerability is being abused in real-world attacks, by whom, or the scale of such efforts. "Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2025-10585 exists in the wild," it acknowledged. CVE-2025-10585 is the sixth zero-day vulnerability in Chrome that has been either actively exploited or demonstrated as a proof-of-concept (PoC) since the start of the year.

🔔 Top News

AI-Powered Villager Pen Testing Tool Hits 11,000 PyPI Downloads — A new artificial intelligence (AI)-native penetration testing tool called Villager has reached nearly 11,000 downloads on the Python Package Index (PyPI) just two months after release. The rapid adoption of what appears to be a legitimate tool echoes the trajectory of Cobalt Strike, Sliver, and Brute Ratel C4 (BRc4), which were created for legitimate use but have since become some of the favorite tools among cybercriminals. The release of Villager has also raised concerns over dual-use abuse, with threat actors potentially misusing it to run advanced intrusions with speed and efficiency.

‎️‍🔥 Trending CVEs

Hackers don't wait. They exploit newly disclosed vulnerabilities within hours, transforming a missed patch or a hidden bug into a critical point of failure. One unpatched CVE is all it takes to open the door to a full-scale compromise. Below are this week's most critical vulnerabilities, making waves across the industry. Review the list, prioritize patching, and close the window of opportunity before attackers do.

This week's list includes — CVE-2025-10585 (Google Chrome), CVE-2025-55241 (Microsoft Azure Entra), CVE-2025-10035 (Fortra GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer), CVE-2025-58434 (Flowise), CVE-2025-58364, CVE-2025-58060 (Linux CUPS), CVE-2025-8699 (KioSoft), CVE-2025-5821 (Case Theme User), CVE-2025-41248, CVE-2025-41249 (Spring Framework), CVE-2025-38501 (Linux Kernel KSMBD), CVE-2025-9242 (WatchGuard Firebox), CVE-2025-9961 (TP-Link), CVE-2025-5115, CVE-2025-59474 (Jenkins), CVE-2025-59340 (HubSpot Jinjava), CVE-2025-58321 (Delta Electronics DIALink), CVE-2023-49564 (Nokia CloudBand Infrastructure Software and Container Service), and path traversal (LVE-2025-0257) and authentication bypass or local privilege escalation (LVE-2025-0264) flaws in LG's webOS for smart TVs.

📰 Around the Cyber World

China's Great Firewall Leak — The Great Firewall of China (GFW) suffered its largest-ever internal data breach after unknown actors published a 600 GB trove of sensitive material – including source code, work logs, configuration files, and internal communications. The data appears to have come from the servers of Geedge Networks and the Massive and Effective Stream Analysis (MESA) Lab at the Institute of Information Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The leaked data detail efforts to conduct deep packet inspection, real-time mobile internet monitoring, instructions on how to carry out granular control over data traffic, and censorship rules tailored to different regions. InterSecLab also argues the data indicates Chinese authorities can locate netizens, adding Geedge's contributions to the Great Firewall may be copies of security appliances made by vendors Greynoise and Fortinet. The development came as Geedge Networks has been flagged for exporting technology to build national censorship firewalls. The governments of Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, Pakistan, and Myanmar have purchased and installed equipment from the company. "The company not only provides services to local governments in Xinjiang, Jiangsu, and Fujian, but also exports censorship and surveillance technology to countries such as Myanmar, Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Kazakhstan under the 'Belt and Road' framework," the Great Firewall Report said.

— A new report from Follow The Money found cases of spyware and surveillance companies using E.U. startup subsidies to create hacking tools that are then used against E.U. citizens. "The beneficiaries include some big names in the market such as the Intellexa Alliance, Cy4Gate, Verint Systems, and Cognyte, along with smaller European firms," the report said. PyPI Invalidates Tokens Stolen in GhostAction Attack — The maintainers of the Python Package Index (PyPI) said they invalidated all PyPI tokens stolen from GitHub repos by a malicious action on September 5 in a supply chain attack known as GhostAction. None of the tokens were abused to upload malware to the registry, and impacted project maintainers have been notified. Users who rely on GitHub Actions to publish to PyPI are advised to replace long-lived tokens with Trusted Publishers and review account history for any suspicious activity.

— The maintainers of the Python Package Index (PyPI) said they invalidated all PyPI tokens stolen from GitHub repos by a malicious action on September 5 in a supply chain attack known as GhostAction. None of the tokens were abused to upload malware to the registry, and impacted project maintainers have been notified. Users who rely on GitHub Actions to publish to PyPI are advised to replace long-lived tokens with Trusted Publishers and review account history for any suspicious activity. U.K. MI6 Launches Silent Courier — The UK's foreign intelligence service, MI6, launched Silent Courier, an online portal ("mi6govukbfxe5pzxqw3otzd2t4nhi7v6x4dljwba3jmsczozcolx2vqd.onion") hosted on the dark web designed to let potential spies from Russia and elsewhere communicate with U.K. intelligence. The idea is to recruit spies "anywhere in the world with access to sensitive information relating to terrorism or hostile intelligence activity."

— The UK's foreign intelligence service, MI6, launched Silent Courier, an online portal ("mi6govukbfxe5pzxqw3otzd2t4nhi7v6x4dljwba3jmsczozcolx2vqd.onion") hosted on the dark web designed to let potential spies from Russia and elsewhere communicate with U.K. intelligence. The idea is to recruit spies "anywhere in the world with access to sensitive information relating to terrorism or hostile intelligence activity." New Information Stealers Detected — Cyble, CYFIRMA, and Point Wild shared details on three new information stealer families called Maranhão Stealer, XillenStealer, and Raven, respectively.

— Cyble, CYFIRMA, and Point Wild shared details on three new information stealer families called Maranhão Stealer, XillenStealer, and Raven, respectively. New and Emerging Ransomware Strains Detected — Some of the nascent ransomware operations that have been documented in recent weeks include BlackLock, BlackNevas, BQTLOCK, Crypto24, CyberVolk, EXTEN, GAGAKICK, Gentleman, Jackpot, KillSec, LockBeast, NEZHA, Obscura, and Yurei. In particular, the Crypto24 ransomware group has been observed using a custom version of the open-source RealBlindingEDR tool to disable security software running on infected hosts prior to deploying the locker. "The threat actor's customized version employs advanced evasion, likely via unknown vulnerable drivers, showcasing deep technical expertise and ongoing tool refinement," Trend Micro said. "The group's ability to maintain persistence before encryption reflects patience and strategic planning uncommon in commodity ransomware."

🎥 Cybersecurity Webinars

AI + Human Workflows: Your Simple Blueprint for Secure Automation: AI can speed up your work—but only if you use it wisely. In this webinar, Thomas Kinsella, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Tines, will show how top teams mix human skills, rules-based steps, and AI tools to build workflows that are clear, secure, and easy to audit. You'll walk away knowing where AI fits best and how to avoid the common traps of over-engineering.

AI can speed up your work—but only if you use it wisely. In this webinar, Thomas Kinsella, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Tines, will show how top teams mix human skills, rules-based steps, and AI tools to build workflows that are clear, secure, and easy to audit. You'll walk away knowing where AI fits best and how to avoid the common traps of over-engineering. Banish Costly Breaches: A Practical Blueprint for Stronger Password Security: Passwords are still the easiest way for attackers to break in—and the hardest headache for IT teams. This Halloween, join The Hacker News and Specops Software to uncover real password breach stories, see why old password rules fail, and watch a live demo of tools that block stolen credentials in real time. You'll leave with a clear, simple plan to protect your company, meet compliance needs, and end password problems for good—without making life harder for users.

Passwords are still the easiest way for attackers to break in—and the hardest headache for IT teams. This Halloween, join The Hacker News and Specops Software to uncover real password breach stories, see why old password rules fail, and watch a live demo of tools that block stolen credentials in real time. You'll leave with a clear, simple plan to protect your company, meet compliance needs, and end password problems for good—without making life harder for users. See Every Risk from Code to Cloud—Before Hackers Spot the Gap: Modern apps move fast—from code changes to cloud deployment—but hidden gaps in visibility give attackers room to strike. Join us to see how code-to-cloud mapping unites developers, DevOps, and security teams on one clear view of risk. You'll learn how to spot vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations early, link them to real runtime exposure, and cut noise so teams can fix issues faster and with confidence.

Modern apps move fast—from code changes to cloud deployment—but hidden gaps in visibility give attackers room to strike. Join us to see how code-to-cloud mapping unites developers, DevOps, and security teams on one clear view of risk. You'll learn how to spot vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations early, link them to real runtime exposure, and cut noise so teams can fix issues faster and with confidence. Seal Every Gap: Practical Steps to Lock Down Python Packages and Containers: Python projects face bigger security risks than ever in 2025—malicious packages, repo hijacks, and vulnerable base images can all open the door to attackers. Join us to learn simple, proven ways to protect your Python supply chain. We'll show real examples of recent attacks, demo the latest scanning and signing tools, and share steps you can take now to lock down your code, containers, and dependencies with confidence.

🔧 Cybersecurity Tools

NPM Malware Scanner : It is a command-line tool that helps you spot dangerous or suspicious npm packages before they reach production. It scans GitHub repositories or local projects, checks every package.json file, and flags known malware or risky dependencies using a built-in database. Designed for speed and clear results, it gives developers and security teams an easy way to keep their JavaScript projects safe without extra setup.

: It is a command-line tool that helps you spot dangerous or suspicious npm packages before they reach production. It scans GitHub repositories or local projects, checks every package.json file, and flags known malware or risky dependencies using a built-in database. Designed for speed and clear results, it gives developers and security teams an easy way to keep their JavaScript projects safe without extra setup. VMDragonSlayer: It is a research framework built to uncover and analyze binaries protected by virtual machine–based obfuscation. It combines techniques like dynamic taint tracking, symbolic execution, pattern matching, and machine learning to speed up reverse engineering that normally takes weeks or months. With integrations for tools such as Ghidra, IDA Pro, and Binary Ninja, it helps researchers detect VM-based protectors and understand complex, custom malware environments through structured, automated analysis.

Disclaimer: The tools featured here are provided strictly for educational and research purposes. They have not undergone full security audits, and their behavior may introduce risks if misused. Before experimenting, carefully review the source code, test only in controlled environments, and apply appropriate safeguards. Always ensure your usage aligns with ethical guidelines, legal requirements, and organizational policies.

🔒 Tip of the Week

Catch Fake Cell Towers Before They Catch You — Cell-site simulators—also known as IMSI catchers or "stingrays"—mimic real cell towers to intercept calls or track devices. They're showing up in more places and can silently scoop up data from nearby phones.

Use open-source detection tools to monitor your environment. Rayhunter, created by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, runs on inexpensive mobile hotspots and watches the control traffic between your device and the cell network. It flags suspicious behavior—like forced 2G downgrades or fake tower identifiers—without snooping on your personal data.

Other Options to Explore:

SnoopSnitch (Android) – Uses your phone's radio diagnostics to warn of fake towers.

Cell Spy Catcher – Detects IMSI catchers by monitoring unusual network changes.

Stingray Detector apps & SDR projects – For advanced users with software-defined radios.

Quick Win: Set up one of these tools during events, protests, or when traveling in high-risk areas. Even if you're not a security pro, these tools give you a visible early warning when someone tries to spy on mobile traffic.

Pro move: Combine mobile-network monitoring with strong basics—use end-to-end encrypted messaging (like Signal) and keep your phone's OS updated. This layered defense makes it far harder for attackers to gather useful data, even if they're nearby.

Conclusion

The threat landscape won't slow down, but that doesn't mean you're powerless. Awareness is leverage: it lets you patch faster, question assumptions, and spot weak spots before they become incidents. Keep these takeaways in mind, share them with your team, and turn today's lessons into tomorrow's advantage.

