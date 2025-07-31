Cyber threats and attacks like ransomware continue to increase in volume and complexity with the endpoint typically being the most sought after and valued target. With the rapid expansion and adoption of AI, it is more critical than ever to ensure the endpoint is adequately secured by a platform capable of not just keeping pace, but staying ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape.

SentinelOne's steadfast commitment to delivering AI-powered cybersecurity enables global customers and partners to achieve resiliency and reduce risk with real-time, autonomous protection across the entire enterprise — all from a single agent and console with a robust, rigorously tested platform that keeps the customer in control.

Cybersecurity today isn't just about detection—it's about operational continuity under pressure. For example, endpoint solutions must account for encrypted traffic inspection, policy enforcement during identity compromise, and fast containment across distributed environments. These capabilities are especially critical in industries like healthcare or finance, where seconds can mean regulatory penalties or breached patient records.

Gartner recently named SentinelOne a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition builds on the Singularity Platform's momentum in innovation as the first solution with an AI analyst and the first unified platform delivering EDR, CNAPP, Hyperautomation, and SIEM to be FedRAMP High (the highest level of U.S. federal cloud security authorization) Authorized.

SentinelOne provides protection for organizations of all sizes—from small businesses to global governments and enterprises—meeting their unique needs in the face of an increasingly complex cyber landscape. The Singularity Platform secures organizations across any device, any OS, and any cloud, providing industry-leading signal-to-noise so SOC teams can focus on responding as quickly as possible. With advanced XDR, AI SIEM, and CNAPP capabilities, a lightweight agent, and responsible architecture, SentinelOne offers a solution designed for both security and operational resiliency.

Organizations using Singularity Endpoint and Purple AI detect threats 63% faster, reduce MTTR by 55%, and lower the likelihood of a security incident by 60%. Customers have reported a 338% ROI over three years, maximizing the value of their security investments while strengthening their endpoint security.

For example, a healthcare provider using SentinelOne reported cutting incident response time by over 50% during a phishing-induced ransomware outbreak, thanks to automated rollback and unified visibility across cloud workloads and endpoints.

Many teams searching for EDR or XDR platforms are trying to answer: "Will this reduce alert fatigue?" or "Can it integrate with my SIEM or SOAR stack without more overhead?" This is where automation must go beyond buzzwords—reducing manual triage, stitching disconnected signals, and working with existing tools instead of replacing them.

SentinelOne has set the standard in modern endpoint protection since entering the market more than a decade ago, disrupting both traditional antivirus and early next-gen AV approaches.

Unlike signature-based protection and cloud-dependent defenses, the platform pioneered the use of static and behavioral AI and machine learning to detect even novel techniques, solve for both online and air-gapped environments, and automate response. These innovations differentiate SentinelOne from traditional AV and even next-gen EDR solutions, offering deeper automation and on-device intelligence compared to competitors that rely heavily on cloud lookups or manual workflows.

This innovation, architecture, and design philosophy continues to evolve through Purple AI, advanced behavioral detection models, automated remediation and rollback, XDR capabilities, and more. The security platform now offers solutions spanning Identity, Cloud, AI SIEM, Hyperautomation, expert-managed detection and response, and a range of threat services.

Accelerating the SOC and staying ahead of attacks in the age of AI requires platforms that harness innovation in AI and automation to radically improve detection, triage, and response. SentinelOne's platform has long embedded AI and automation as a foundational element. The company continues to develop accessible, compliant AI and automation to transform the SOC.

Behavioral AI and the Future of Cyber Threat Detection

Over the last decade, SentinelOne has advanced behavioral AI detections, automated remediation, and introduced agentic AI for security.

Rather than merely assisting analysts, agentic AI—defined as a class of autonomous AI systems capable of initiating and executing security actions without human prompting—autonomously takes action, handles routine tasks, and accelerates decision making while keeping the human operator in control.

Purple AI, the platform's AI security analyst, translates natural language questions into powerful threat hunting queries, suggests follow-up questions, recommends next steps, and generates reports and email summaries to accelerate remediation. Built on the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), a vendor-agnostic standard for unifying data models, Purple AI ensures unified visibility across all security data, enabling fast, precise threat detection.

Figure 2: A natural language query using Purple AI to hunt for Privilege Escalation activity

This capability is integrated into Singularity Complete, SentinelOne's EDR solution, positioning Purple AI as a transformative force in SOC operations. By combining human insight with AI-level reasoning and automation, it enables faster, more accurate triage, investigation, threat management, and response.

How Endpoint Security Has Evolved in the Age of AI

Product innovation remains central to SentinelOne's strategy, driven by customer feedback, cost and time savings, and deep integration of AI and automation.

Detects suspicious and malicious patterns in real time using behavioral and static AI models across servers, workstations, and workloads

Correlates telemetry data from endpoints, cloud workloads, and identity sources into detailed, visual Storylines

Figure 3: Storyline helps security teams understand, investigate, and respond to threats faster and more effectively Offers one-click rollback to a pre-attack state, drastically reducing remediation time

Enables custom workflows and incident response via Singularity Hyperautomation's no-code, drag-and-drop canvas

SentinelOne also plays a central role in Zero Trust architectures, supporting identity-based segmentation and continuous trust evaluation across cloud, hybrid, and air-gapped environments. By aligning with frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK, OCSF, and NIST 800-207, the platform enables cohesive telemetry correlation and policy enforcement—positioning it as more than just endpoint protection, but a pillar in enterprise-wide cyber resilience.

Balancing Control and Stability in Modern Cybersecurity Platforms

The Singularity Platform delivers simplicity, stability, and ease of use across various deployment environments—on-premises, hybrid, air-gapped, or fully cloud-based. SentinelOne offers comprehensive OS support, including legacy systems such as Windows XP, 2008, and 2012, and spans more than 20 years of Windows Server coverage.

Customer control is a cornerstone of the platform's philosophy. The multi-tenant management console emphasizes analyst experience, with streamlined deployment, configuration, and management. Updates are rigorously tested, responsibly deployed, and controlled by the customer to ensure stability and autonomy.

As recognized by Gartner in this year's evaluation, the unified agent and intuitive console deliver deep enterprise visibility while reducing overhead and administrative burden, allowing security teams to focus on high-priority tasks.

Earning Industry Trust Through Proven Performance

SentinelOne continues to lead in endpoint cybersecurity, earning trust from nearly 15,000 customers—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, Global 2000 companies, and major government agencies. The company consistently achieves top results in MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluations, delivering an industry-leading signal-to-noise ratio.

In addition to being named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, SentinelOne's Singularity Platform has been recognized as a 2025 Customers' Choice in the Voice of the Customer for Extended Detection and Response (XDR), a 2024 Customers' Choice for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), and a 2024 Customers' Choice for Managed Detection and Response (MDR). SentinelOne was also named a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud Security Posture Management tools (CSPM).

To see how SentinelOne can transform endpoint security within an organization, stakeholders can request a tailored demo or download the full Gartner report for detailed evaluation insights.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, July 14, 2025. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Extended Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 23 May 2025. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, 27 December 2024. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 28 November 2024. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud Security Posture Management Tools, Peer Contributors, 30 May 2025. Gartner Disclaimer GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.