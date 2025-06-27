Cybersecurity researchers have detailed a new campaign dubbed OneClik that leverages Microsoft's ClickOnce software deployment technology and bespoke Golang backdoors to compromise organizations within the energy, oil, and gas sectors.

"The campaign exhibits characteristics aligned with Chinese-affiliated threat actors, though attribution remains cautious," Trellix researchers Nico Paulo Yturriaga and Pham Duy Phuc said in a technical write-up.

"Its methods reflect a broader shift toward 'living-off-the-land' tactics, blending malicious operations within cloud and enterprise tooling to evade traditional detection mechanisms."

The phishing attacks, in a nutshell, make use of a .NET-based loader called OneClikNet to deploy a sophisticated Go-based backdoor codenamed RunnerBeacon that's designed to communicate with attacker-controlled infrastructure that's obscured using Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services.

ClickOnce is offered by Microsoft as a way to install and update Windows-based applications with minimal user interaction. It was introduced in .NET Framework 2.0. However, the technology can be an attractive means for threat actors looking to execute their malicious payloads without raising any red flags.

As noted in the MITRE ATT&CK framework, ClickOnce applications can be used to run malicious code through a trusted Windows binary, "dfsvc.exe," that's responsible for installing, launching, and updating the apps. The apps are launched as a child process of "dfsvc.exe."

"Because ClickOnce applications receive only limited permissions, they do not require administrative permissions to install," MITRE explains. "As such, adversaries may abuse ClickOnce to proxy execution of malicious code without needing to escalate privileges."

Trellix said the attack chains begin with phishing emails containing a link to a fake hardware analysis website that serves as a conduit for delivering a ClickOnce application, which, in turn, runs an executable using dfsvc.exe.

The binary is a ClickOnce loader that's launched by injecting the malicious code via another technique known as AppDomainManager injection, ultimately resulting in the execution of an encrypted shellcode in memory to load the RunnerBeacon backdoor.

The Golang implant can communicate with a command-and-control (C2) server over HTTP(s), WebSockets, raw TCP, and SMB named pipes, allowing it to perform file operations, enumerate and terminate running processes, execute shell commands, escalate privileges using token theft and impersonation, and achieve lateral movement.

Additionally, the backdoor incorporates anti-analysis features to evade detection, and supports network operations like port scanning, port forwarding, and SOCKS5 protocol to facilitate proxy and routing features.

"RunnerBeacon's design closely parallels known Go-based Cobalt Strike beacons (e.g. the Geacon/Geacon plus/Geacon Pro family)," the researchers said.

"Like Geacon, the set of commands (shell, process enumeration, file I/O, proxying, etc.) and use of cross-protocol C2 are very similar. These structural and functional similarities suggest RunnerBeacon may be an evolved fork or a privately modified variant of Geacon, tailored for stealthier, and cloud-friendly operations."

Three different variants of OneClick have been observed in March 2025 alone: v1a, BPI-MDM, and v1d, with each iteration demonstrating progressively improved capabilities to fly under the radar. That said, a variant of RunnerBeacon was identified in September 2023 at a company in the Middle East in the oil and gas sector.

Although techniques like AppDomainManager injection have been used by China- and North Korea-linked threat actors in the past, the activity has not been formally attributed to any known threat actor or group.

The development comes as QiAnXin detailed a campaign mounted by a threat actor it tracks as APT-Q-14 that has also employed ClickOnce apps to propagate malware by exploiting a zero-day cross-site scripting (XSS) flaw in the web version of an unnamed email platform. The vulnerability, it said, has since been patched.

The XSS flaw is automatically triggered when a victim opens a phishing email, causing the download of the ClickOne app. "The body of the phishing email comes from Yahoo News, which coincides with the victim industry," QiAnXin noted.

The intrusion sequence serves a mailbox instruction manual as a decoy, while a malicious trojan is stealthily installed on the Windows host to collect and exfiltrate system information to a C2 server and receive unknown next-stage payloads.

The Chinese cybersecurity company said APT-Q-14 also focuses on zero-day vulnerabilities in email software for the Android platform.

APT-Q-14 has been described by QiAnXin as originating from Northeast Asia and having overlaps with other clusters dubbed APT-Q-12 (aka Pseudo Hunter) and APT-Q-15, which are assessed to be sub-groups within a South Korea-aligned threat group known as DarkHotel (aka APT-C-06).

Earlier this week, Beijing-based 360 Threat Intelligence Center disclosed DarkHotel's use of the Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) technique to terminate Microsoft Defender Antivirus and deploy malware as part of a phishing attack that delivered fake MSI installation packages in February 2025.

The malware is engineered to establish communication with a remote server to download, decrypt, and execute unspecified shellcode.

"In general, the [hacking group's] tactics have tended to be 'simple' in recent years: Different from the previous use of heavy-weight vulnerabilities, it has adopted flexible and novel delivery methods and attack techniques," the company said. "In terms of attack targets, APT-C-06 still focuses on North Korean-related traders, and the number of targets attacked in the same period is greater."