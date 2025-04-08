Google has shipped patches for 62 vulnerabilities, two of which it said have been exploited in the wild.

The two high-severity vulnerabilities are listed below -

CVE-2024-53150 (CVSS score: 7.8) - An out-of-bounds flaw in the USB sub-component of Kernel that could result in information disclosure

(CVSS score: 7.8) - An out-of-bounds flaw in the USB sub-component of Kernel that could result in information disclosure CVE-2024-53197 (CVSS score: 7.8) - A privilege escalation flaw in the USB sub-component of Kernel

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote escalation of privilege with no additional execution privileges needed," Google said in its monthly security bulletin for April 2025. "User interaction is not needed for exploitation."

The tech giant also acknowledged that both the shortcomings may have come under "limited, targeted exploitation."

It's worth noting that CVE-2024-53197 is rooted in the Linux kernel and was patched last year, alongside CVE-2024-53104 and CVE-2024-50302. All three vulnerabilities, per Amnesty International, are said to have been chained together to break into a Serbian youth activist's Android phone in December 2024.

While CVE-2024-53104 was addressed by Google in February 2025, CVE-2024-50302 was remediated last month. With the latest update, all three vulnerabilities have been fixed, effectively plugging the exploit path.

There are currently no details on how CVE-2024-53150 has been exploited in real-world attacks, by whom, and who may have been targeted in those attacks. Users of Android devices are advised to apply the updates as and when Android original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) release them.