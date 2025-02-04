Google has shipped patches to address 47 security flaws in its Android operating system, including one it said has come under active exploitation in the wild.

The vulnerability in question is CVE-2024-53104 (CVSS score: 7.8), which has been described as a case of privilege escalation in a kernel component known as the USB Video Class (UVC) driver.

Successful exploitation of the flaw could lead to physical escalation of privilege, Google said, noting that it's aware that it may be under "limited, targeted exploitation."

While no other technical details have been offered, Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman revealed in early December 2024 that the vulnerability is rooted in the Linux kernel and that it was introduced in version 2.6.26, which was released in mid-2008.

Specifically, it has to do with an out-of-bounds write condition that could arise as a result of parsing frames of type UVC_VS_UNDEFINED in a function named "uvc_parse_format()" in the "uvc_driver.c" program.

This also means that the flaw could be weaponized to result in memory corruption, program crash, or arbitrary code execution.

Also patched as part of Google's monthly security updates is a critical flaw in Qualcomm's WLAN component (CVE-2024-45569, CVSS score: 9.8) that could also lead to memory corruption.

It's worth noting that Google has released two security patch levels, 2025-02-01 and 2025-02-05, so as to give flexibility to Android partners to address a portion of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices more quickly.

"Android partners are encouraged to fix all issues in this bulletin and use the latest security patch level," Google said.