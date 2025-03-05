Google has announced the rollout of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered scam detection features to secure Android device users and their personal information.

"These features specifically target conversational scams, which can often appear initially harmless before evolving into harmful situations," Google said. "And more phone calling scammers are using spoofing techniques to hide their real numbers and pretend to be trusted companies."

The company said it has partnered with financial institutions to better understand the nature of scams customers are encountering, thereby allowing it to devise AI models that can flag suspicious patterns and deliver real-time warnings over the course of a conversation without sacrificing user privacy.

These models run completely on-device, alerting users in the event of a likely scam. Users then have an option to either dismiss or report and block the sender. The setting is enabled by default and applies only to conversations with phone numbers that are not in the device's contact list.

The tech giant also emphasized that users' conversations remain private and that if they choose to report a chat as spam, then the sender details and recent messages with that sender are shared with Google and carriers.

The feature is launching in English first in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, with broader expansion planned for a later date.

Furthermore, a similar scam detection for phone calls is being expanded to all English-speaking Pixel 9+ users in the U.S. The feature was first introduced in November 2024.

It's worth pointing out that while this feature is off by default to give users control, the call audio is processed ephemerally and is never used during phone calls with contacts.

"If enabled, Scam Detection will beep at the start and during the call to notify participants the feature is on," Google said. "You can turn off Scam Detection at any time, during an individual call or for all future calls."

The development comes weeks after Google revealed that more than 1 billion Chrome users are using the Enhanced Protection mode of Safe Browsing in the web browser.

"If you turn on Enhanced Protection, much of the additional protection you receive comes from advanced AI and machine learning models designed to spot dangerous URLs engaging in known phishing, social engineering, and scam techniques," the company said.

"Safe Browsing's Enhanced Protection models can identify URLs designed to look similar to trusted domains. It also uses advanced AI and machine learning techniques to protect you from dangerous downloads."