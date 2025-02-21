In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, weak identity security isn't just a flaw—it's a major risk that can expose your business to breaches and costly downtime.

Many organizations are overwhelmed by an excess of user identities and aging systems, making them vulnerable to attacks. Without a strategic plan, these security gaps can quickly turn into expensive liabilities.

Join us for "Building Resilient Identity: Reducing Security Debt in 2025" and discover smart, actionable strategies to protect your business against modern cyber threats.

This webinar offers you a chance to cut through the complexity of identity security with clear, practical solutions. Our seasoned experts will show you how to detect risks early, optimize your resources, and upgrade your systems to stay ahead of emerging threats.

What You'll Learn:

Spot Hidden Risks: Uncover how weaknesses in identity security can lead to significant breaches and extra costs.

Step-by-Step Solutions: Follow an easy-to-understand roadmap to address and fix critical vulnerabilities.

Future-Proof Your Security: Learn how to continuously evolve your security measures to keep hackers at bay.

Meet the Experts:

Karl Henrik Smith – Senior Product Marketing Manager of Security

– Senior Product Marketing Manager of Security Adam Boucher – Director of Service Sales for the Public Sector

They will simplify complex security challenges into smart, straightforward actions that you can start using immediately. This is a must-attend event for anyone serious about making informed decisions and building a robust, resilient identity security framework.

