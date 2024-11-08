We've all heard a million times: growing demand for robust cybersecurity in the face of rising cyber threats is undeniable. Globally small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are increasingly targeted by cyberattacks but often lack the resources for full-time Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). This gap is driving the rise of the virtual CISO (vCISO) model, offering a cost-effective solution, and giving SMBs access to strategic security leadership.

For MSPs and MSSPs this shift represents both a challenge and an opportunity. Over 94% of service providers recognize the increasing need for vCISO services, yet, over 25% of providers report lacking the cybersecurity and compliance expertise needed to offer vCISO services.

This gap is exactly why the vCISO Academy was created —to empower service providers with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in this evolving landscape.

The vCISO Academy is a free, professional learning platform designed to equip service providers with the knowledge and training needed to build and expand their vCISO offerings, helping them better serve their clients and bolster cybersecurity resilience.

The Growing Demand for vCISO Services

The demand for vCISO services has exploded in recent years, driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks on SMBs. The latest State of the vCISO Survey (2024) which interviewed 200 senior security leaders, revealed that 94% of service providers see demand for vCISO services and 98% of service providers who don't currently offer vCISO services plan to introduce them in the foreseeable future. This underscores the critical importance of vCISO services for MSPs and MSSPs, not just as a way to meet rising demand but also to stay competitive in a market where cybersecurity has become a business imperative.

The Expertise Gap in Delivering vCISO Services

While the market for vCISO services is rapidly expanding, many MPSs and MSSPs struggle to offer these services due to lack of in-house expertise and resources. In fact, over 25% of service providers report lacking the necessary expertise to offer comprehensive vCISO services.

Service providers often hesitate to offer vCISO services due to the complexity of the role, which requires a combination of technical expertise, regulatory knowledge, and business strategy alignment. Additionally, they face challenges like resource constraints, uncertainty about having the necessary staff or budget, and concerns about scaling the services without overextending themselves.

The vCISO Academy was created to help MSPs and MSSPs address these concerns. It provides a clear, step-by-step roadmap that simplifies the process, enabling service providers to confidently start and grow their vCISO offerings.

How the vCISO Academy Fills This Critical Gap

The vCISO Academy provides self-paced, hands-on learning designed to equip service providers with the training and knowledge needed to develop and scale their vCISO offerings.

Key features of the academy include:

Expert guidance from industry experts who share their practical knowledge and experience on a wide range of essential vCISO functions, including risk and compliance assessments, cybersecurity strategy development, and effective communication of risks to executive teams.

Self-paced learning allows access to videos, tools, and resources anytime and anywhere.

An interactive platform that provides exercises and real-world examples to reinforce understanding.

The Academy empowers MSPs and MSSPs to not only offer vCISO services confidently but also, build new revenue streams, enhance client relationships, and ensure their clients' cybersecurity resilience.

Empowering MSPs and MSSPs to Accelerate Their vCISO Journey

By addressing the knowledge shortage and providing structured, accessible learning, the vCISO academy allows service providers to:

Broaden your perspective: The vCISO Academy provides a deeper understanding of what it means to be a vCISO with specialized training to address the cybersecurity shortage. By helping to equip professionals with vCISO expertise, the Academy is helping fill a critical gap in the industry, ensuring businesses have access to the security leadership they need.

Empower professional growth: The vCISO Academy is designed to advance professionals' careers by developing their vCISO skills, positioning them as trusted advisors, and making them invaluable to their clients. Courses are created by industry experts who share practical knowledge and real-world experience.

Scale services profitably and strengthen client relationships: For MSPs and MSSPs, adding vCISO services is a strategic move that opens up new revenue streams and strengthens client relationships.

With the vCISO Academy, MSPs and MSSPs are better positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the vCISO market while meeting the critical security needs of SMBs.

Start Your vCISO Journey with the vCISO Academy

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, the role of the vCISO is becoming a cornerstone of success for MSPs and MSSPs. The vCISO academy offers and invaluable resource to help service providers gain the expertise needed to thrive in this competitive landscape. Whether you are just establishing your vCISO services or looking to expand, the vCISO Academy provides the tools, knowledge, and support you need to grow your business and serve your clients more effectively.

Start your journey by visiting the vCISO Academy today and take the first step toward scaling your cybersecurity services and driving business growth. Together, we can ensure that businesses of all sizes have access to the cybersecurity leadership they need to stay secure​​.