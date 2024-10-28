Cybersecurity news can sometimes feel like a never-ending horror movie, can't it? Just when you think the villains are locked up, a new threat emerges from the shadows.

This week is no exception, with tales of exploited flaws, international espionage, and AI shenanigans that could make your head spin. But don't worry, we're here to break it all down in plain English and arm you with the knowledge you need to stay safe.

So grab your popcorn (and maybe a firewall), and let's dive into the latest cybersecurity drama!

⚡ Threat of the Week

Critical Fortinet Flaw Comes Under Exploitation: Fortinet revealed that a critical security flaw impacting FortiManager (CVE-2024-47575, CVSS score: 9.8), which allows for unauthenticated remote code execution, has come under active exploitation in the wild. Exactly who is behind it is currently not known. Google-owned Mandiant is tracking the activity under the name UNC5820.

️🔥 Trending CVEs

🔔 Top News

Severe Cryptographic Flaws in 5 Cloud Storage Providers: Cybersecurity researchers have discovered severe cryptographic issues in end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) cloud storage platforms Sync, pCloud, Icedrive, Seafile, and Tresorit that could be exploited to inject files, tamper with file data, and even gain direct access to plaintext. The attacks, however, hinge on an attacker gaining access to a server in order to pull them off.

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered severe cryptographic issues in end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) cloud storage platforms Sync, pCloud, Icedrive, Seafile, and Tresorit that could be exploited to inject files, tamper with file data, and even gain direct access to plaintext. The attacks, however, hinge on an attacker gaining access to a server in order to pull them off. Lazarus Exploits Chrome Flaw: The North Korean threat actor known as Lazarus Group has been attributed to the zero-day exploitation of a now-patched security flaw in Google Chrome (CVE-2024-4947) to seize control of infected devices. The vulnerability was addressed by Google in mid-May 2024. The campaign, which is said to have commenced in February 2024, involved tricking users into visiting a website advertising a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) tank game, but incorporated malicious JavaScript to trigger the exploit and grant attackers remote access to the machines. The website was also used to deliver a fully-functional game, but packed in code to deliver additional payloads. In May 2024, Microsoft attributed the activity to a cluster it tracks as Moonstone Sleet.

A now-patched security flaw impacting Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Development Kit (CDK) could have allowed an attacker to gain administrative access to a target AWS account, resulting in a full account takeover. Following responsible disclosure on June 27, 2024, the issue was addressed by Amazon in CDK version 2.149.0 released in July 2024. SEC Fines 4 Companies for Misleading SolarWinds Disclosures: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged four public companies, Avaya, Check Point, Mimecast, and Unisys, for making "materially misleading disclosures" related to the large-scale cyber attack that stemmed from the hack of SolarWinds in 2020. The federal agency accused the companies of downplaying the severity of the breach in their public statements.

📰 Around the Cyber World

Delta Air Lines Sues CrowdStrike for July Outage: Delta Air Lines filed a lawsuit against CrowdStrike in the U.S. state of Georgia, accusing the cybersecurity vendor of breach of contract and negligence after a major outage in July caused 7,000 flight cancellations, disrupted travel plans of 1.3 million customers, and cost the carrier over $500 million. "CrowdStrike caused a global catastrophe because it cut corners, took shortcuts, and circumvented the very testing and certification processes it advertised, for its own benefit and profit," it said. "If CrowdStrike had tested the Faulty Update on even one computer before deployment, the computer would have crashed." CrowdStrike said "Delta's claims are based on disproven misinformation, demonstrate a lack of understanding of how modern cybersecurity works, and reflect a desperate attempt to shift blame for its slow recovery away from its failure to modernize its antiquated IT infrastructure."

Meta has announced a new encrypted storage system for WhatsApp contacts called Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS), allowing users to create and save contacts along with their usernames directly within the messaging platform by leveraging key transparency and hardware security module (HSM). Until now, WhatsApp relied on a phone's contact book for syncing purposes. NCC Group, which carried out a security assessment of the new framework and uncovered 13 issues, said IPLS "aims to store a WhatsApp user's in-app contacts on WhatsApp servers in a privacy-friendly way" and that "WhatsApp servers do not have visibility into the content of a user's contact metadata." All the identified shortcomings have been fully fixed as of September 2024. CISA, FBI Investigating Salt Typhoon Attacks: The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said the U.S. government is investigating "the unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure" by threat actors linked to China. The development comes amid reports that the Salt Typhoon hacking group broke into the networks of AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen. The affected companies have been notified after the "malicious activity" was identified, CISA said. The breadth of the campaign and the nature of information compromised, if any, is unclear. Multiple reports from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Associated Press, and CBS News have claimed that Salt Typhoon used their access to telecommunications giants to tap into phones or networks used by Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns.

🔥 Resources & Insights

🎥 Infosec Expert Webinar

🛡️Ask the Expert

Q: What is the most overlooked vulnerability in enterprise systems that attackers tend to exploit?

A: The most overlooked vulnerabilities in enterprise systems often lie in IAM misconfigurations like over-permissioned accounts, lax API security, unmanaged shadow IT, and poorly secured cloud federations. Tools like Azure PIM or SailPoint help enforce least privilege by managing access reviews, while Kong or Auth0 secure APIs through token rotation and WAF monitoring. Shadow IT risks can be reduced with Cisco Umbrella for app discovery, and Netskope CASB for enforcing access control. To secure federations, use Prisma Cloud or Orca to scan settings and tighten configurations, while Cisco Duo enables adaptive MFA for stronger authentication. Finally, safeguard service accounts with automated credential management through HashiCorp Vault or AWS Secrets Manager, ensuring secure, just-in-time access.

🔒 Tip of the Week

Level Up Your DNS Security: While most people focus on securing their devices and networks, the Domain Name System (DNS)—which translates human-readable domain names (like example.com) into machine-readable IP addresses—is often overlooked. Imagine the internet as a vast library and DNS as its card catalog; to find the book (website) you want, you need the right card (address). But if someone tampered with the catalog, you could be misled to fake websites to steal your information. To enhance DNS security, use a privacy-focused resolver that doesn't track your searches (a private catalog), block malicious sites using a "hosts" file (rip out the cards for dangerous books), and employ a browser extension with DNS filtering (hire a librarian to keep an eye out). Additionally, enable DNSSEC to verify the authenticity of DNS records (verify the card's authenticity) and encrypt your DNS requests using DoH or DoT (whisper your requests so no one else can hear).

Conclusion

And there you have it – another week's worth of cybersecurity challenges to ponder. Remember, in this digital age, vigilance is key. Stay informed, stay alert, and stay safe in the ever-evolving cyber world. We'll be back next Monday with more news and insights to help you navigate the digital landscape.