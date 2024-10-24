Fortinet has confirmed details of a critical security flaw impacting FortiManager that has come under active exploitation in the wild.

Tracked as CVE-2024-47575 (CVSS score: 9.8), the vulnerability is also known as FortiJump and is rooted in the FortiGate to FortiManager (FGFM) protocol.

"A missing authentication for critical function vulnerability [CWE-306] in FortiManager fgfmd daemon may allow a remote unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code or commands via specially crafted requests," the company said in a Wednesday advisory.

The shortcoming impacts FortiManager versions 7.x, 6.x, FortiManager Cloud 7.x, and 6.x. It also affects old FortiAnalyzer models 1000E, 1000F, 2000E, 3000E, 3000F, 3000G, 3500E, 3500F, 3500G, 3700F, 3700G, and 3900E that have at least one interface with fgfm service enabled and the below configuration on -

config system global set fmg-status enable end

Fortinet has also provided three workarounds for the flaw depending on the current version of FortiManager installed -

FortiManager versions 7.0.12 or above, 7.2.5 or above, 7.4.3 or above: Prevent unknown devices to attempt to register

FortiManager versions 7.2.0 and above: Add local-in policies to allow-list the IP addresses of FortiGates that are allowed to connect

FortiManager versions 7.2.2 and above, 7.4.0 and above, 7.6.0 and above: Use a custom certificate

According to runZero, a successful exploitation requires the attackers to be in possession of a valid Fortinet device certificate, although it noted that such certificates could be obtained from an existing Fortinet device and reused.

"The identified actions of this attack in the wild have been to automate via a script the exfiltration of various files from the FortiManager which contained the IPs, credentials and configurations of the managed devices," the company said.

It, however, emphasized that the vulnerability has been not weaponized to deploy malware or backdoors on compromised FortiManager systems, nor is there any evidence of any modified databases or connections.

The development has prompted the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to add the defect to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, requiring federal agencies to apply the fixes by November 13, 2024.

Fortinet also shared the below statement with The Hacker News -

After identifying this vulnerability (CVE-2024-47575), Fortinet promptly communicated critical information and resources to customers. This is in line with our processes and best practices for responsible disclosure to enable customers to strengthen their security posture prior to an advisory being publicly released to a broader audience, including threat actors. We also have published a corresponding public advisory (FG-IR-24-423) reiterating mitigation guidance, including a workaround and patch updates. We urge customers to follow the guidance provided to implement the workarounds and fixes and to continue tracking our advisory page for updates. We continue to coordinate with the appropriate international government agencies and industry threat organizations as part of our ongoing response.