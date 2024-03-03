Being a CISO is a balancing act: ensuring organizations are secure without compromising users' productivity. This requires taking multiple elements into consideration, like cost, complexity, performance and user experience. CISOs around the globe use Cato SSE 360, as part of the Cato SASE Cloud platform to balance these factors without compromise.

This article details how CISOs are leveraging Cato across different touchpoints of their SASE and SSE transition journey. It shows the top 3 achievements CISOs can accomplish: visibility, real-time threat prevention, and data sovereignty. Read and discover how it's done. Since Cato is easy to deploy, adopt and manage, you can soon benefit from these capabilities as well.

To read a more in-depth explanation of these findings, click here.

Achievement #1: Comprehensive Visibility

Sites can be quickly onboarded using Cato's zero-touch Socket edge SD-WAN devices or IPSEC tunnels. At the same time, remote users can easily download the Cato client on their own and onboard themselves.

Now, with traffic flowing through the Cato SASE Cloud, CISOs get complete visibility into security activity, as well as networking and connectivity events for all users and locations. With this information, Research and SOC teams have context for protection and prevention activities.

Information is viewed in the Cato Management application. It can be easily filtered, allowing for easy investigation and incident and outage correlation, just like an SIEM.

For a broader context of the environments, the Cloud Apps Dashboard provides a holistic outlook. This enables, for example, identifying Shadow IT.

To zoom in to applications, the Apps Catalog shows app profile assessments and risk scores, allowing for informed decision-making when setting policies on employee use.

To see a detailed view of usage, Application Analytics show application usage trends across users, sites and departments. This allows designing and enforcing policies like zero trust access.

Finally, Application Analytics supports reporting to upper management and auditing, and provides a continuous view of usage, threats and risks.

Achievement #2: Consistent Real-Time Threat Prevention

With visibility also comes threat prevention. IPS, Anti-Malware, and Next Generation Anti-Malware capabilities, which are part of Cato SSE 360, operate in a single pass and security engines are enabled by default. This ensures consistent security and inspection.

In addition, to further ensure and enhance security, the capabilities provided by Cato's cloud-native architecture are reinforced with daily security updates. For example, Cato's customers were all protected from Log4j vulnerability in just over 24 hours.

To provide CISOs with an understanding of threat activity and the ability to modify policies, the Cato Threats Dashboard shows top users, hosts, threat types, and threat source countries. In addition, IPS-based geo-restriction policies can be implemented.

The Threats Dashboard can be easily filtered, for example, for specific threats or events.

Cato also provides a MITRE ATT&CK dashboard and offers 24x7 MDR service, which is provided by Cato's SOC.

Achievement #3: Data Sovereignty

Cato allows organizations to easily add DLP and CASB capabilities to protect their traffic. DLP protects sensitive information, like source code, PCI data, or PII data. CASB controls how users interact with SaaS applications. This protects from risky data uploading or downloading.

The DLP Dashboard allows tracking policies and filtering them. This allows you to fine-tune rules to meet user needs while protecting the organizations.

The Future of Security

Cato provides instant visibility, cohesive protection and minimal configuration, ensuring your policies are consistently enforced and that all your users and locations are protected from the latest threats.

CISOs who adopt Cato SASE or SSE 360 can expect future growth. With deployment, supply chain constraints and onboarding no longer pose a barrier, and there's no limit to the security functionality that can be achieved.

Read the complete guide for CISOs here.