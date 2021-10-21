An effective cybersecurity strategy can be challenging to implement correctly and often involves many layers of security. Part of a robust security strategy involves performing what is known as a penetration test (pen test). The penetration test helps to discover vulnerabilities and weaknesses in your security defenses before the bad guys discover these. They can also help validate remedial efforts and solutions put in place to overcome previously discovered security vulnerabilities.

Let's look more closely at the pen test. What is included in a penetration test? How are they performed, and by whom? What steps should be taken after a penetration test?

What is a penetration test?

1 — Simulated cyberattack

A penetration test is, for all practical purposes, a simulated cyberattack on your business. However, it is carried out by the "good guys." An outside resource often conducts a penetration test, whether a third-party security consulting company or another security entity. Security consultants generally have the security expertise and are staying current with tactics and techniques used by today's threat actors.

2 — Arranged beforehand

Penetration tests are arranged with a security consultant days or weeks in advance. Before the penetration test takes place, there is usually an engagement call to understand the scope of the penetration test. Pen tests can be general or can be focused on a specific area or technology for more thorough testing. When arranging for a pen test, a scoping call will help establish the details of the penetration testing and the scope of vulnerabilities being tested.

3 — Establish guidelines to prevent disrupting business-critical activities

There is always a chance when stressing production infrastructure to cause issues with business-critical production activities. So, while it is good with a pen test to test against your production infrastructure to ensure all potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities are found, it is also good to establish boundaries. For example, there may need to be "blackout" periods where no disruptive pen testing or intrusive activities occur.

4 — Establish cybersecurity goals for the pen test

There are various reasons for performing a pen test. These can range from compliance requirements, overall bolstering of cybersecurity defenses, establishing a security baseline, validating security changes or new cybersecurity implementations, and many others.

The company carrying out the pen test will generally gather information needed for the pen test. This information may include network names, resources, pertinent user accounts, and other information required to simulate routine day-to-day workflows. These are used to validate the security measures, potential escalation of privileges, weak cybersecurity controls, and other discovery tasks.

5 — Stages of the pen test

The stages of a pen test can include but are not limited to the following:

Scope of work, reconnaissance – The goals and scope of the pen test are established, and initial reconnaissance is carried out

– The goals and scope of the pen test are established, and initial reconnaissance is carried out Automated pen testing – Automated scanners and other tools may first be used to find open ports, vulnerabilities, and other weaknesses

– Automated scanners and other tools may first be used to find open ports, vulnerabilities, and other weaknesses Manual pen testing – Subject matter experts may manually perform certain attacks against known technologies and systems.

– Subject matter experts may manually perform certain attacks against known technologies and systems. The exploitation of vulnerabilities – If a vulnerability is found, the scope of the vulnerability will be assessed. How far-reaching is the vulnerability? What is criticality?

– If a vulnerability is found, the scope of the vulnerability will be assessed. How far-reaching is the vulnerability? What is criticality? Analysis and report – Pen testers will usually deliver an analysis of the pen test results, ranking the criticality of any vulnerabilities found. Once these are analyzed, a report is usually a part of the deliverables from the pen test.

Top-rated penetration testing firms

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, the following companies provide top-rated penetration testing services:

Look for reputable pen test companies with a solid track record that aligns with your business.

Steps to take after a penetration test

1 — Consider and review the pen test results

Usually, one of the deliverables with a pen test is a detailed report of any findings in the environment. These reports provide businesses with the necessary information to move forward with any remediations necessary to close major or critical security gaps. It also helps businesses with bolstering their overall cybersecurity posture.

In addition, as many compliance regulations require proof of penetration testing, the delivery of the pen test report provides the documentation needed for compliance audits if requested.

The pen test results ultimately provide organizations with the information needed to help ensure any chinks in their cybersecurity armor are resolved with the appropriate measures and cybersecurity solutions if required. In addition, if it is the first pen test performed for the organization, it helps establish the security baseline that is a starting point for improvement. Each subsequent pen test can then gauge the progress of improving overall security.

2 — Remediate findings from the pen test

Pen test results usually are prioritized based on the criticality or likelihood the discovered vulnerability will be exploited. However, it is also wise for businesses to examine the potential repercussions of a successful exploit on the business. In other words, how major would it be for the company if a particular vulnerability is exploited? What systems would be impacted? How will business continuity be affected?

Businesses can use the prioritization of any security findings in the pen test report to prioritize the remediation of the vulnerabilities. However, the number and criticality of pen test findings may affect the time needed to remediate the findings.

3 — Repeat the process

Cybersecurity is constantly changing. New threats and risks appear on the scene each day. As a result, bolstering cybersecurity defenses and posture is never-ending. Pen tests are part of the overall process needed to continue checking for vulnerabilities in the environment. Scheduling regular pen tests of the environment allow gaining visibility to new exploits or new findings that may not have existed when the last pen test was performed.

With each pen test, the process continues to repeat. Businesses prioritize the findings, learn from these, and remediate the issues based on the criticality and importance assigned. Performing pen tests regularly helps to ensure cybersecurity is not an afterthought, but rather it is a regular part of the overall risk assessment process.

Credentials and pen tests

Pen test companies often ask for valid credentials to access your environment. It may include credentialed resources. Why? It helps shed light on any potential for access to data they shouldn't have or other risks. Second, attackers often attack environments using legitimate credentials.

In fact, according to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021:

Compromised credentials were the most common initial attack vector, responsible for 20% of breaches.

They also take the longest to identify and contain:

Breaches caused by stolen/compromised credentials took the longest number of days to identify (250) and contain (91) on average, for an average total of 341 days.

Today, businesses must have strong password policies to help protect against weak or overused passwords and actively protect their environment from breached passwords. How can this be done effectively?

