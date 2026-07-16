A lot of this week’s trouble starts with something that looks close enough.

A familiar repo. A useful installer. A harmless sync setting. Then the handoff goes bad, the box starts talking to someone else, and the damage moves faster than the explanation.

Old bugs are back, weak defaults are earning their keep, and some attack paths are so plain they barely feel like research. Here’s the mess.

The lesson is not “trust nothing.” It is to stop granting trust in bulk. Check the repo, the installer, the account, the exposed service. Small shortcuts keep turning into full attack paths.

And when a bug looks old, awkward, or too simple to matter, assume someone has already found a use for it. Patch the boring stuff. Tighten the defaults. Watch the handoffs.