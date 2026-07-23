Most of this week's trouble came dressed as something useful.

A package stole data. A fake extension opened remote access. A safety app became spyware. An image gave hidden orders to an AI agent. Other threats hid in open systems, weak code, and normal network traffic.

The threats change every week. Subscribe, and we’ll alert you when each new ThreatsDay Bulletin is out.

The danger was easy to miss because it looked ordinary. Here is the full list:

The common thread was not advanced hacking. It was borrowed trust. Each threat used something people already accept: an install, a permission, a familiar name, or a normal system feature.

That changes the job. The question is no longer only "Is this safe?" It is also "What can this do if it is not?" The smaller the action looks, the tighter its limits should be.