A lot of security still comes down to trusting the wrong screen.

This week, that screen might be a login page, an install guide, a recruiter call, or a familiar service behaving slightly wrong. Behind it: reused credentials, exposed systems, quiet loaders, abused trust, and exploit paths that should have been harder.

Some defenses improved. The loose parts still got found first. Anyway, here's the mess.

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Most failures stay quiet until someone relies on them.

A login works. A partner is trusted. A tool behaves as expected. Then one assumption turns out to be doing all the security work.

That is the part worth checking before next week finds it first.