Everything is still on fire.

This week feels dumb in the worst way — bad links, weak checks, fake help desks, shady forum posts, and people turning supply chain attacks into some cursed little game for clout and cash. Half of it feels new. Half of it feels like crap we should have fixed years ago.

The mess keeps getting louder: users get tricked, boxes get popped, tools meant for normal work get used for bad stuff, and nobody seems shocked anymore. Great. Love that for us.

Anyway. Let’s get into it.

That’s it. Attackers keep winning with simple crap: fake prompts, trusted tools, weak checks, and old systems nobody wants to fix.

Do the boring work. Patch. Change keys. Check users. Test backups. Block the obvious junk. We’ll be back when the fire moves.