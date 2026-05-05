A newly identified supply chain attack targeting DAEMON Tools software has compromised its installers to serve a malicious payload, according to findings from Kaspersky.

"These installers are distributed from the legitimate website of DAEMON Tools and are signed with digital certificates belonging to DAEMON Tools developers," Kaspersky researchers Igor Kuznetsov, Georgy Kucherin, Leonid Bezvershenko, and Anton Kargin said.

The installers have been trojanized since April 8, 2026, with versions ranging from 12.5.0.2421 to 12.5.0.2434 identified as compromised as part of the incident. While DAEMON Tools is also available for Mac, Kaspersky told The Hacker News that only the Windows version was compromised. The supply chain attack is active as of writing. AVB Disc Soft, the developer of the software, has been notified of the breach.

Specifically, three different components of DAEMON Tools have been tampered with -

DTHelper.exe

DiscSoftBusServiceLite.exe

DTShellHlp.exe

Any time one of these binaries is launched, which typically happens during system startup, an implant is activated on the compromised host. It's designed to send an HTTP GET request to an external server ("env-check.daemontools[.]cc") – a domain registered on March 27, 2026 – in order to receive a shell command that's run using the "cmd.exe" process.

The shell command, for its part, is used to download and run a series of executable payloads. These include -

envchk.exe, a .NET executable to collect extensive system information.

cdg.exe and cdg.tmp, the former of which is a shellcode loader responsible for decrypting the contents of the second file and launching a minimalist backdoor that contacts a remote server to download files, run shell commands, and execute shellcode payloads in memory.

The Russian cybersecurity company said it observed several thousand infection attempts involving DAEMON Tools in its telemetry, impacting individuals and organizations in more than 100 countries, such as Russia, Brazil, Turkey, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and China. However, the next-stage backdoor has been delivered only to a dozen hosts, indicating a targeted approach.

The systems that received the follow-on malware have been flagged as belonging to retail, scientific, government, and manufacturing organizations in Russia, Belarus, and Thailand. What's more, one of the payloads delivered via the backdoor is a remote access trojan dubbed QUIC RAT. The use of the C++ implant has been recorded against a lone victim: an educational institution located in Russia.

"This manner of deploying the backdoor to a small subset of infected machines clearly indicates that the attacker had intentions to conduct the infection in a targeted manner," Kaspersky said. "However, their intent – whether it is cyberespionage or ‘big game hunting’ – is currently unclear."

The malware supports a variety of command-and-control (C2) protocols, including HTTP, UDP, TCP, WSS, QUIC, DNS, and HTTP/3, and comes equipped with capabilities to inject payloads into legitimate "notepad.exe" and "conhost.exe" processes.

The activity has not been attributed to any known threat actor or group. But evidence points to it being the work of a Chinese-speaking adversary based on an analysis of the artifacts observed.

The DAEMON Tools compromise is the latest in a growing list of software supply chain incidents in the first half of 2026, and follows similar high-profile breaches involving eScan in January, Notepad++ in February, and CPUID in April.

"A compromise of this nature bypasses traditional perimeter defenses because users implicitly trust digitally signed software downloaded directly from an official vendor," Kucherin, senior security researcher at Kaspersky GReAT, said in a statement shared with The Hacker News.

"Because of that, the DAEMON Tools attack has gone unnoticed for about a month. This period of time, in turn, indicates that the threat actor behind this attack is sophisticated and has advanced offensive capabilities. Given the high complexity of the compromise, it is thus of paramount importance for organizations to isolate machines having DAEMON Tools software installed, as well as to conduct security sweeps to prevent further spreading of malicious activities inside corporate networks."

When contacted for comment, a representative for the Latvian developer said they are "aware of the report and are currently investigating the situation."

"Our team is treating this matter with the highest priority and is actively working to assess and address the issue," the spokesperson added. "At this stage, we are not in a position to confirm specific details referenced in the report. However, we are taking all necessary steps to remediate any potential risks and to ensure the security of our users. We will provide an update as soon as we have more verified information to share."

Update

AVB Disc Soft has released a software update to address the supply chain incident. "The updated release 12.6.0.2445 no longer includes the malicious behavior," Kaspersky said.

In a statement shared with the publication, AVB Disc Soft said the incident is limited to the Lite version of the software and that it's continuing to investigate the root cause and full scope of the breach. The entire statement from the company is reproduced verbatim below -

Within less than 12 hours of identifying the issue, we were able to implement a solution. Based on our current findings, the issue was limited to the free DAEMON Tools Lite version and did not affect any of our other products. We have not identified evidence supporting claims that all DAEMON Tools users were impacted, and at this stage, we are not in a position to confirm any impact on paid versions customers. Our current analysis indicates that DAEMON Tools Pro and DAEMON Tools Ultra were not affected and absolutely safe.

On May 5, 2026, we released version 12.6 of DAEMON Tools Lite, which does not contain the suspected compromised files. We strongly recommend that all users update to the latest version to ensure they are fully protected.

The company also said it has isolated and secured affected systems; removed all potentially compromised files from distribution; audited the build and release pipeline; rebuilding and validating installation packages; and strengthened internal security controls and monitoring systems.

In addition, users who downloaded or installed DAEMON Tools Lite version 12.5.1 (free) during the affected period are advised to uninstall the application, run a full system scan using trusted security or antivirus software, and download the latest version of DAEMON Tools Lite from the website.

(The story was updated after publication to include a response from Kaspersky and AVB Disc Soft.)