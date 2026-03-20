Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing how individuals and organizations conduct many activities, including how cybercriminals carry out phishing attacks and iterate on malware. Now, cybercriminals are using AI to generate personalized phishing emails, deepfakes and malware that evade traditional detection by impersonating normal user activity and bypassing legacy security models. As a result, rule-based models alone are often insufficient for identity security against AI-enabled threats. Behavioral analytics must evolve beyond monitoring suspicious activity patterns over time into dynamic, identity-based risk modeling capable of identifying inconsistencies in real time.

Common risks introduced by AI-enabled attacks

AI-enabled cyber attacks introduce very different security risks compared to traditional cyber threats. By relying on automation and mimicking legitimate behavior, AI allows cybercriminals to scale their attacks while reducing obvious signals to remain undetected.

AI-powered phishing and social engineering

Unlike traditional phishing attacks that use generic messaging, AI enables personalized phishing messages at scale using public data, impersonating the writing styles of executives or creating context-aware messages referencing real events. These AI-powered attacks can reduce obvious red flags, slip past some filtering approaches and rely on psychological manipulation instead of malware delivery, significantly increasing the risk of credential theft and financial fraud.

Automated credential abuse and account takeovers

AI-enhanced credential abuse can optimize login attempts while avoiding triggering lockout thresholds, mimicking human-like timing between authentication attempts and targeting privileged accounts based on context. Since these attacks use compromised credentials, they often appear valid and blend into normal login activity, making identity security a crucial component of modern security strategies.

AI-assisted malware

Before cybercriminals could use AI to accelerate malware development and deployment, they had to manually modify code signatures and spend copious time creating new variants. AI can further speed up variation, scripting and adaptation. With modern adaptive malware, cybercriminals can automatically modify code to avoid detection, change behavior based on the environment and generate new exploit variants with little to no manual effort. Since traditional signature-based detection models struggle against continuously evolving code, organizations must start relying on behavioral patterns rather than static indicators.

How traditional behavioral monitoring can fail against AI-based attacks

Traditional monitoring was designed to detect cyber threats driven by malware, known security vulnerabilities and visible behavioral anomalies. Here are some of the ways traditional behavioral monitoring falls short against AI-enabled attacks:

Signature-based detection can’t identify modern threats: Signature-based tools rely on known signs of compromise. AI-assisted malware constantly rewrites its own code and automatically generates new variants, making static code signatures obsolete.

Signature-based tools rely on known signs of compromise. AI-assisted malware constantly rewrites its own code and automatically generates new variants, making static code signatures obsolete. Rule-based systems rely on predefined thresholds: Many behavioral monitoring systems depend on rules, such as login frequency or geographic location. AI-assisted cybercriminals adjust their behavior to remain within set limits, conducting malicious activity over a longer period of time and mimicking human behavior to avoid detection.

Many behavioral monitoring systems depend on rules, such as login frequency or geographic location. AI-assisted cybercriminals adjust their behavior to remain within set limits, conducting malicious activity over a longer period of time and mimicking human behavior to avoid detection. Perimeter-based models fail when compromised credentials are involved: Traditional perimeter-based security models assume trust once a user or device is authenticated. When cybercriminals authenticate with legitimate credentials, these outdated models treat them as valid users, allowing them to carry out malicious actions.

Traditional perimeter-based security models assume trust once a user or device is authenticated. When cybercriminals authenticate with legitimate credentials, these outdated models treat them as valid users, allowing them to carry out malicious actions. AI-based attacks are designed to appear normal: AI-based cyber threats intentionally blend in by operating within assigned permissions, following anticipated workflows and executing their activities gradually. While isolated activity may seem legitimate, the main risk is when activity is regarded in tandem with behavioral context over time.

Why behavioral analytics must shift for AI-based attacks

The shift to modern behavioral analytics requires an evolution from simple threat detection into dynamic, context-aware risk modeling capable of identifying subtle privilege misuse.

Identity-based attacks require context

To appear normal, AI-driven cybercriminals often use credentials compromised through phishing or credential abuse, work from known devices or networks and conduct malicious activity over time to avoid detection. Modern behavioral analytics must evaluate whether even the slightest change in behavior is consistent with a user’s typical behavioral patterns. Advanced behavioral models establish baselines, assess real-time activity and combine identity, device and session context.

Monitoring must extend across the entire stack

Once cybercriminals gain access to systems through compromised, weak or reused credentials, they focus on gradually expanding their access. Behavioral visibility needs to cover the full security stack, including privileged access, cloud infrastructure, endpoints, applications and administrative accounts. For behavioral analytics to be more effective against AI-based cyber attacks, organizations must enforce zero-trust security and assume that no user or device should have implicit trust or automatic authentication based on network location.

Malicious insiders may use AI tools

AI tools not only empower external cybercriminals but also make it easier for malicious insiders to act within an organization’s network. Malicious insiders can use AI to automate credential harvesting, identify sensitive information or generate believable phishing content. Since insiders often operate with legitimate permissions, detecting privilege misuse requires identifying behavioral anomalies like access beyond defined responsibilities, activity outside normal business hours and repeated activity within critical systems. Eliminating standing access by enforcing Just-in-Time (JIT) access, session monitoring and session recording helps organizations limit exposure and reduce the impact of compromised accounts and insider misuse.

Secure identities against autonomous AI-based cyber attacks

At a time when AI agents can create convincing social engineering campaigns, test credentials at scale and reduce the hands-on effort required to run attacks, AI-enabled cyber attacks are becoming increasingly automated. Protecting both human and Non-Human Identities (NHIs) now requires more than authentication; organizations must implement continuous, context-aware behavioral analysis and granular access controls. Modern Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions like Keeper consolidate behavioral analytics, real-time session monitoring and JIT access to secure identities across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Note: This article was thoughtfully written and contributed for our audience by Ashley D’Andrea, Content Writer at Keeper Security.