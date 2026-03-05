Most organizations assume encrypted data is safe.

But many attackers are already preparing for a future where today’s encryption can be broken. Instead of trying to decrypt information now, they are collecting encrypted data and storing it so it can be decrypted later using quantum computers.

This tactic—known as “harvest now, decrypt later”—means sensitive data transmitted today could become readable years from now once quantum capabilities mature.

Security leaders who want to understand this risk and how to prepare can explore it in detail in the upcoming webinar on Post-Quantum Cryptography best practices, where experts will explain practical ways organizations can begin protecting data before quantum decryption becomes possible.

Why Post-Quantum Cryptography Matters

Quantum computing is advancing quickly, and most modern encryption algorithms, such as RSA and ECC, will not remain secure forever.

For organizations that must keep data confidential for many years—financial records, intellectual property, government communications—waiting is not an option.

A practical approach emerging today is hybrid cryptography, which combines traditional encryption with quantum-resistant algorithms like ML-KEM. This allows organizations to strengthen security without disrupting existing systems.

The Future-Ready Security webinar will explain how hybrid cryptography works in real environments and how organizations can begin transitioning to quantum-safe protections.

Preparing for the Quantum Era

Organizations preparing for quantum threats are focusing on a few key steps:

Identify sensitive data that must remain protected long-term

Understand where encryption is used across systems

Begin adopting hybrid cryptography strategies

Maintain visibility into cryptographic algorithms and compliance needs

At the same time, security teams must still inspect encrypted traffic and enforce policies across their networks. Modern Zero Trust architectures play an important role in maintaining this control.

These strategies—and how platforms like Zscaler implement them—will be discussed during the live webinar session designed for IT, security, and networking leaders.

What You’ll Learn in the Webinar

This session will cover:

The growing risk of “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks

How ML-KEM hybrid encryption helps organizations transition safely

helps organizations transition safely How post-quantum traffic inspection enables policy enforcement at scale

enables policy enforcement at scale Best practices for protecting sensitive data in the quantum era

Quantum computing will reshape cybersecurity. Organizations that begin preparing early will be better positioned to protect their most critical data.

Join the webinar to learn how to build a practical, quantum-ready security strategy before the threat becomes urgent.