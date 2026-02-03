Most security teams today are buried under tools. Too many dashboards. Too much noise. Not enough real progress.

Every vendor promises “complete coverage” or “AI-powered automation,” but inside most SOCs, teams are still overwhelmed, stretched thin, and unsure which tools are truly pulling their weight. The result? Bloated stacks, missed signals, and mounting pressure to do more with less.

This live session, "Breaking Down the Modern SOC: What to Build vs Buy vs Automate," with Kumar Saurabh (CEO, AirMDR) and Francis Odum (CEO, SACR), clears the fog. No jargon. Just real answers to the question every security leader faces: What should we build, what should we buy, and what should we automate?

Secure your spot for the live session ➜

You’ll see what a healthy modern SOC looks like today—how top-performing teams decide where to build, when to buy, and how to automate without losing control.

The session goes beyond theory: expect a real customer case study, a side-by-side look at common SOC models, and a practical checklist you can use right away to simplify operations and improve results.

If your SOC feels overloaded, underfunded, or always one step behind, this session is your reset point. You’ll leave with clarity, not buzzwords—a grounded view of how to strengthen your SOC with the people, tools, and budget you already have.

Budgets are shrinking. Threats are scaling. The noise is deafening. It’s time to pause, rethink, and rebuild smarter.

Register for the Webinar ➜

Register Free Now — and learn how to simplify your SOC, cut the clutter, and make every decision count.