Apple on Wednesday released iOS, iPadOS, macOS Tahoe, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS updates to address a zero-day flaw that it said has been exploited in sophisticated cyber attacks.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-20700 (CVSS score: N/A), has been described as a memory corruption issue in dyld, Apple's Dynamic Link Editor. Successful exploitation of the vulnerability could allow an attacker with memory write capability to execute arbitrary code on susceptible devices. Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has been credited with discovering and reporting the bug.

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on versions of iOS before iOS 26," the company said in an advisory. "CVE-2025-14174 and CVE-2025-43529 were also issued in response to this report."

It's worth noting that both CVE-2025-14174 and CVE-2025-43529 were addressed by Cupertino in December 2025, with the former first disclosed by Google as having been exploited in the wild. CVE-2025-14174 (CVSS score: 8.8) relates to an out-of-bounds memory access in ANGLE's Metal renderer component. Metal is a high-performance hardware-accelerated graphics and compute API developed by Apple.

CVE-2025-43529 (CVSS score: 8.8), on the other hand, is a use-after-free vulnerability in WebKit that may lead to arbitrary code execution when processing maliciously crafted web content.

The updates are available for the following devices and operating systems -

iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 - iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

- iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later macOS Tahoe 26.3 - Macs running macOS Tahoe

- Macs running macOS Tahoe tvOS 26.3 - Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (all models)

- Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (all models) watchOS 26.3 - Apple Watch Series 6 and later

- Apple Watch Series 6 and later visionOS 26.3 - Apple Vision Pro (all models)

In addition, Apple has also released updates to resolve various vulnerabilities in older versions of iOS, iPadOs, macOS, and Safari -

With the latest development, Apple has moved to address its first actively exploited zero-day in 2026. Last year, the company patched nine zero-day vulnerabilities that were exploited in the wild.