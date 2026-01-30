Ivanti has rolled out security updates to address two security flaws impacting Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM) that have been exploited in zero-day attacks, one of which has been added by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog.

The critical-severity vulnerabilities are listed below -

CVE-2026-1281 (CVSS score: 9.8) - A code injection allowing attackers to achieve unauthenticated remote code execution

They affect the following versions -

EPMM 12.5.0.0 and prior, 12.6.0.0 and prior, and 12.7.0.0 and prior (Fixed in RPM 12.x.0.x)

EPMM 12.5.1.0 and prior and 12.6.1.0 and prior (Fixed in RPM 12.x.1.x)

However, it bears noting that the RPM patch does not survive a version upgrade and must be reapplied if the appliance is upgraded to a new version. The vulnerabilities will be permanently addressed in EPMM version 12.8.0.0, which will be released later in Q1 2026.

"We are aware of a very limited number of customers whose solution has been exploited at the time of disclosure," Ivanti said in an advisory, adding it does not have enough information about the threat actor tactics to provide "reliable atomic indicators."

The company noted that CVE-2026-1281 and CVE-2026-1340 affect the In-House Application Distribution and the Android File Transfer Configuration features. These shortcomings do not affect other products, including Ivanti Neurons for MDM, Ivanti Endpoint Manager (EPM), or Ivanti Sentry.

In a technical analysis, Ivanti said it has typically seen two forms of persistence based on prior attacks targeting older vulnerabilities in EPMM. This includes deploying web shells and reverse shells for setting up persistence on the compromised appliances.

"Successful exploitation of the EPMM appliance will enable arbitrary code execution on the appliance," Ivanti noted. "Aside from lateral movement to the connected environment, EPMM also contains sensitive information about devices managed by the appliance."

Users are advised to check the Apache access log at "/var/log/httpd/https-access_log" to look for signs of attempted or successful exploitation using the below regular expression (regex) pattern -

^(?!127\.0\.0\.1:\d+ .*$).*?\/mifs\/c\/(aft|app)store\/fob\/.*?404

"Legitimate use of these capabilities will result in 200 HTTP response codes in the Apache access log, whereas successful or attempted exploitation will cause 404 HTTP response codes," it explained.

In addition, customers are being asked to review the following to look for any evidence of unauthorized configuration changes -

EPMM administrators for new or recently changed administrators

Authentication configuration, including SSO and LDAP settings

New push applications for mobile devices

Configuration changes to applications you push to devices, including in-house applications

New or recently modified policies

Network configuration changes, including any network configuration or VPN configuration you push to mobile devices

In the event signs of compromise are detected, Ivanti is also urging users to restore the EPMM device from a known good backup or build a replacement EPMM and then migrate data to the device. Once the steps are performed, it's essential to make the following changes to secure the environment -

Reset the password of any local EPMM accounts

Reset the password for the LDAP and/or KDC service accounts that perform lookups

Revoke and replace the public certificate used for your EPMM

Reset the password for any other internal or external service accounts configured with the EPMM solution

The development has prompted CISA to add CVE-2026-1281 to the KEV catalog, requiring Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies to apply the updates by February 1, 2026.