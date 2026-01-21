LastPass is alerting users to a new active phishing campaign that's impersonating the password management service, which aims to trick users into giving up their master passwords.

The campaign, which began on or around January 19, 2026, involves sending phishing emails claiming upcoming maintenance and urging them to create a local backup of their password vaults in the next 24 hours. The messages, LastPass said, come with the following subject lines -

LastPass Infrastructure Update: Secure Your Vault Now

Your Data, Your Protection: Create a Backup Before Maintenance

Don't Miss Out: Backup Your Vault Before Maintenance

Important: LastPass Maintenance & Your Vault Security

Protect Your Passwords: Backup Your Vault (24-Hour Window)

The emails are designed to steer unsuspecting users to a phishing site ("group-content-gen2.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws[.]com/5yaVgx51ZzGf") that then redirects to the domain "mail-lastpass[.]com."

The company emphasized that it will never ask users for their master passwords and that it's working with third-party partners to take the malicious infrastructure down. It has also shared the email addresses from which the messages originate -

support@sr22vegas[.]com

support@lastpass[.]server8

support@lastpass[.]server7

support@lastpass[.]server3

"This campaign is designed to create a false sense of urgency, which is one of the most common and effective tactics we see in phishing attacks, a spokesperson for the Threat Intelligence, Mitigation, and Escalation (TIME) team at LastPass told The Hacker News in a statement.

"We want customers and the broader security community to be aware that LastPass will never ask for their master password or demand immediate action under a tight deadline. We thank our customers for staying vigilant and continuing to report suspicious activity."

The development comes months after LastPass cautioned users of an information-stealing campaign targeting Apple macOS users through fake GitHub repositories that distribute malware-laced programs masquerading as the password manager and other popular software.