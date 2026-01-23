The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday added four security flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, citing evidence of active exploitation in the wild.

The list of vulnerabilities is as follows -

It's worth noting that CVE-2025-54313 refers to a supply chain attack targeting eslint-config-prettier and six other npm packages, eslint-plugin-prettier, synckit, @pkgr/core, napi-postinstall, got-fetch, and is, that came to light in July 2025.

The phishing campaign targeted the package maintainers with bogus links that harvested their credentials under the pretext of verifying their email address as part of regular account maintenance, allowing the threat actors to publish trojanized versions.

According to CrowdSec, exploitation efforts targeting CVE-2025-68645 have been ongoing since January 14, 2026. There are currently no details on how the other vulnerabilities are being exploited in the wild.

Pursuant to Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01, Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies are required to apply the necessary fixes by February 12, 2026, to secure their networks against active threats.