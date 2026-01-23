The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday added four security flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, citing evidence of active exploitation in the wild.
The list of vulnerabilities is as follows -
- CVE-2025-68645 (CVSS score: 8.8) - A PHP remote file inclusion vulnerability in Synacor Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS) that could allow a remote attacker to craft requests to the "/h/rest" endpoint and allow inclusion of arbitrary files from the WebRoot directory without any authentication (Fixed in November 2025 with version 10.1.13)
- CVE-2025-34026 (CVSS score: 9.2) - An authentication bypass in the Versa Concerto SD-WAN orchestration platform that could allow an attacker to access administrative endpoints (Fixed in April 2025 with version 12.2.1 GA)
- CVE-2025-31125 (CVSS score: 5.3) - An improper access control vulnerability in Vite Vitejs that could allow contents of arbitrary files to be returned to the browser using ?inline&import or ?raw?import (Fixed in March 2025 with versions 6.2.4, 6.1.3, 6.0.13, 5.4.16, and 4.5.11)
- CVE-2025-54313 (CVSS score: 7.5) - An embedded malicious code vulnerability in eslint-config-prettier that could allow for execution of a malicious DLL dubbed Scavenger Loader that's designed to deliver an information stealer
It's worth noting that CVE-2025-54313 refers to a supply chain attack targeting eslint-config-prettier and six other npm packages, eslint-plugin-prettier, synckit, @pkgr/core, napi-postinstall, got-fetch, and is, that came to light in July 2025.
The phishing campaign targeted the package maintainers with bogus links that harvested their credentials under the pretext of verifying their email address as part of regular account maintenance, allowing the threat actors to publish trojanized versions.
According to CrowdSec, exploitation efforts targeting CVE-2025-68645 have been ongoing since January 14, 2026. There are currently no details on how the other vulnerabilities are being exploited in the wild.
Pursuant to Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01, Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies are required to apply the necessary fixes by February 12, 2026, to secure their networks against active threats.