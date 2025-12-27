A high-severity security flaw has been disclosed in MongoDB that could allow unauthenticated users to read uninitialized heap memory.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-14847 (CVSS score: 8.7), has been described as a case of improper handling of length parameter inconsistency, which arises when a program fails to appropriately tackle scenarios where a length field is inconsistent with the actual length of the associated data.

"Mismatched length fields in Zlib compressed protocol headers may allow a read of uninitialized heap memory by an unauthenticated client," according to a description of the flaw in CVE.org.

The flaw impacts the following versions of the database -

MongoDB 8.2.0 through 8.2.3

MongoDB 8.0.0 through 8.0.16

MongoDB 7.0.0 through 7.0.26

MongoDB 6.0.0 through 6.0.26

MongoDB 5.0.0 through 5.0.31

MongoDB 4.4.0 through 4.4.29

All MongoDB Server v4.2 versions

All MongoDB Server v4.0 versions

All MongoDB Server v3.6 versions

The issue has been addressed in MongoDB versions 8.2.3, 8.0.17, 7.0.28, 6.0.27, 5.0.32, and 4.4.30.

"An client-side exploit of the Server's zlib implementation can return uninitialized heap memory without authenticating to the server," MongoDB said. "We strongly recommend upgrading to a fixed version as soon as possible."

If immediate update is not an option, it's recommended to disable zlib compression on the MongoDB Server by starting mongod or mongos with a networkMessageCompressors or a net.compression.compressors option that explicitly omits zlib. The other compressor options supported by MongoDB are snappy and zstd.

"CVE-2025-14847 allows a remote, unauthenticated attacker to trigger a condition in which the MongoDB server may return uninitialized memory from its heap," OP Innovate said. "This could result in the disclosure of sensitive in-memory data, including internal state information, pointers, or other data that may assist an attacker in further exploitation."