Bitdefender has once again been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) — marking the fourth consecutive year of inclusion. According to Gartner, more than 600 providers globally claim to deliver MDR services, yet only a select few meet the criteria to appear in the Market Guide. While inclusion is not a ranking or comparative assessment, we believe it underscores Bitdefender's human-driven approach to MDR and our continued alignment with Gartner's rigorous inclusion standards.

To be included, must demonstrate consistent visibility through Gartner client inquiries or Peer Insights reviews, focus on delivering end-user–oriented services rather than purely technological solutions, and represent a variety of company sizes and geographies.

We believe independent analyst research like the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response is a valuable resource for organizations assessing MDR providers. The report outlines the evolving MDR landscape, identifies its core components, and highlights emerging trends — including the growing emphasis on proactive exposure management.

Why MDR Adoption Is Accelerating

The MDR market continues to expand rapidly, fueled by two key forces: the rising sophistication of cyber threats and the ongoing shortage of skilled in-house security talent. While large enterprises have long had access to around-the-clock monitoring and expert-led response, small and mid-sized organizations are increasingly recognizing the same need — often without the capacity to build and maintain full Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

For these organizations, MDR delivers human-led, enterprise-grade protection with proactive exposure management — without the complexity or cost of running it internally. Bitdefender MDR integrates advanced detection technologies, global threat intelligence, and expert-led response, giving organizations access to elite analysts who monitor, investigate, and neutralize threats 24x7. This approach enhances resilience, reduces alert fatigue, and allows internal teams to focus on strategic initiatives instead of managing constant alerts.

Organizations leveraging MDR typically experience faster detection, reduced dwell time, and increased confidence in handling advanced attacks such as ransomware or supply-chain compromises. Many also report improved compliance readiness and more efficient recovery from incidents. As threat actors exploit vulnerabilities across cloud, identity, and endpoint layers, MDR fills a critical role by delivering continuous visibility and active defense.

Bitdefender MDR stands out for its focus on proactive threat hunting — identifying hidden adversaries before damage occurs — and its use of AI-driven analytics to surface only the most relevant, high-priority alerts. This blend of human expertise and advanced technology enables rapid containment and minimal business disruption, delivering measurable security outcomes for organizations of all sizes.

Choosing the Right MDR Partner

When selecting an MDR provider, prioritize services that can proactively reduce exposure, hunt for emerging threats, and enable rapid incident containment.

An MDR service that accomplishes these goals doesn't just reinforce defenses — it transforms your security posture. By minimizing exposure, detecting threats early, and responding with speed and accuracy, you gain stronger protection and lasting peace of mind. Your team can operate confidently knowing expert defenders are watching over your environment 24x7, ready to act before anomalies escalate into breaches.

According to the 2025 Bitdefender Cybersecurity Assessment, 64% of IT and security professionals say independent evaluations and research from organizations like Gartner and MITRE influence their cybersecurity purchasing decisions — underscoring the importance of trusted third-party insights in shaping effective security strategies.