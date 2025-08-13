The AI revolution isn't coming. It's already here. From copilots that write our emails to autonomous agents that can take action without us lifting a finger, AI is transforming how we work.

But here's the uncomfortable truth: Attackers are evolving just as fast.

Every leap forward in AI gives bad actors new tools — deepfake scams so real they trick your CFO, bots that can bypass human review, and synthetic identities that slip quietly into your systems. The fight is no longer at your network's edge. It's at your login screen.

And that's why identity has become the last line of defense.

Why This Matters Now

Legacy security can't keep up. Traditional models were built for slower threats and predictable patterns. AI doesn't play by those rules.

Today's attackers:

Scale at machine speed.

Use deepfakes to impersonate trusted people.

Exploit APIs through autonomous agents.

Create fake "non-human" identities that look perfectly legitimate.

The only security control that can adapt and scale as fast as AI? Identity. If you can't verify who — or what — is accessing your systems, you've already lost.

In AI's New Attack Surface: Why Identity Is the Last Line of Defense, Okta's Karl Henrik Smith will show you:

Where AI is creating hidden vulnerabilities — and how to find them before attackers do.

How "synthetic identities" work (and why they're scarier than you think).

The blueprint for an "identity security fabric" that protects humans and non-human actors.

How to build secure-by-design AI apps without slowing innovation.

Whether you're a developer, security architect, or tech leader, you'll leave with a clear, practical plan for staying ahead of AI-powered threats.

The next wave of cyberattacks won't be about if someone can get past your defenses — it'll be about how fast they can.

