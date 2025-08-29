Generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and Claude are increasingly common in organizations. While these solutions improve efficiency across tasks, they also present new data leak prevention for generative AI challenges. Sensitive information may be shared through chat prompts, files uploaded for AI-driven summarization, or browser plugins that bypass familiar security controls. Standard DLP products often fail to register these events.

Solutions such as Fidelis Network® Detection and Response (NDR) introduce network-based data loss prevention that brings AI activity under control. This allows teams to monitor, enforce policies, and audit GenAI use as part of a broader data loss prevention strategy.

Why Data Loss Prevention Must Evolve for GenAI

Data loss prevention for generative AI requires shifting focus from endpoints and siloed channels to visibility across the entire traffic path. Unlike earlier tools that rely on scanning emails or storage shares, NDR technologies like Fidelis identify threats as they traverse the network, analyzing traffic patterns even if the content is encrypted.

The critical concern is not just who created the data, but when and how it leaves the organization's control, whether through direct uploads, conversational queries, or integrated AI features in business systems.

Monitoring Generative AI Usage Effectively

Organizations can use GenAI DLP solutions based on network detection across three complementary approaches:

URL-Based Indicators and Real-Time Alerts

Administrators can define indicators for specific GenAI platforms, for example, ChatGPT. These rules can be applied to multiple services and tailored to relevant departments or user groups. Monitoring can run across web, email, and other sensors.

Process:

When a user accesses a GenAI endpoint, Fidelis NDR generates an alert

generates an alert If a DLP policy is triggered, the platform records a full packet capture for subsequent analysis

Web and mail sensors can automate actions, such as redirecting user traffic or isolating suspicious messages

Advantages:

Real-time notifications enable prompt security response

Supports comprehensive forensic analysis as needed

Integrates with incident response playbooks and SIEM or SOC tools

Considerations:

Maintaining up-to-date rules is necessary as AI endpoints and plugins change

High GenAI usage may require alert tuning to avoid overload

Metadata-Only Monitoring for Audit and Low-Noise Environments

Not every organization needs immediate alerts for all GenAI activity. Network-based data loss prevention policies often record activity as metadata, creating a searchable audit trail with minimal disruption.

Alerts are suppressed, and all relevant session metadata is retained

Sessions log source and destination IP, protocol, ports, device, and timestamps

Security teams can review all GenAI interactions historically by host, group, or time frame

Benefits:

Reduces false positives and operational fatigue for SOC teams

Enables long-term trend analysis and audit or compliance reporting

Limits:

Important events may go unnoticed if not regularly reviewed

Session-level forensics and full packet capture are only available if a specific alert escalates

In practice, many organizations use this approach as a baseline, adding active monitoring only for higher-risk departments or activities.

Detecting and Preventing Risky File Uploads

Uploading files to GenAI platforms introduces a higher risk, especially when handling PII, PHI, or proprietary data. Fidelis NDR can monitor such uploads as they happen. Effective AI security and data protection means closely inspecting these movements.

Process:

The system recognizes when files are being uploaded to GenAI endpoints

DLP policies automatically inspect file contents for sensitive information

When a rule matches, the full context of the session is captured, even without user login, and device attribution provides accountability

Advantages:

Detects and interrupts unauthorized data egress events

Enables post-incident review with full transactional context

Considerations:

Monitoring works only for uploads visible on managed network paths

Attribution is at the asset or device level unless user authentication is present

Weighing Your Options: What Works Best

Real-Time URL Alerts

Pros: Enables rapid intervention and forensic investigation, supports incident triage and automated response

Enables rapid intervention and forensic investigation, supports incident triage and automated response Cons: May increase noise and workload in high-use environments, needs routine rule maintenance as endpoints evolve

Metadata-Only Mode

Pros: Low operational overhead, strong for audits and post-event review, keeps security attention focused on true anomalies

Low operational overhead, strong for audits and post-event review, keeps security attention focused on true anomalies Cons: Not suited for immediate threats, investigation required post-factum

File Upload Monitoring

Pros: Targets actual data exfiltration events, provides detailed records for compliance and forensics

Targets actual data exfiltration events, provides detailed records for compliance and forensics Cons: Asset-level mapping only when login is absent, blind to off-network or unmonitored channels

Building Comprehensive AI Data Protection

A comprehensive GenAI DLP solutions program involves:

Maintaining live lists of GenAI endpoints and updating monitoring rules regularly

Assigning monitoring mode, alerting, metadata, or both, by risk and business need

Collaborating with compliance and privacy leaders when defining content rules

Integrating network detection outputs with SOC automation and asset management systems

Educating users on policy compliance and visibility of GenAI usage

Organizations should periodically review policy logs and update their system to address new GenAI services, plugins, and emerging AI-driven business uses.

Best Practices for Implementation

Successful deployment requires:

Clear platform inventory management and regular policy updates

Risk-based monitoring approaches tailored to organizational needs

Integration with existing SOC workflows and compliance frameworks

User education programs that promote responsible AI usage

Continuous monitoring and adaptation to evolving AI technologies

Key Takeaways

Modern network-based data loss prevention solutions, as illustrated by Fidelis NDR, help enterprises balance the adoption of generative AI with strong AI security and data protection. By combining alert-based, metadata, and file-upload controls, organizations build a flexible monitoring environment where productivity and compliance coexist. Security teams retain the context and reach needed to handle new AI risks, while users continue to benefit from the value of GenAI technology.