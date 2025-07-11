The 2025 Data Risk Report: Enterprises face potentially serious data loss risks from AI-fueled tools. Adopting a unified, AI-driven approach to data security can help.

As businesses increasingly rely on cloud-driven platforms and AI-powered tools to accelerate digital transformation, the stakes for safeguarding sensitive enterprise data have reached unprecedented levels. The Zscaler ThreatLabz 2025 Data Risk Report reveals how evolving technology landscapes are amplifying vulnerabilities, highlighting the critical need for a proactive and unified approach to data protection.

Drawing on insights from more than 1.2 billion blocked transactions recorded by the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange between February and December 2024, this year's report paints a clear picture of the data security challenges that enterprises face. From the rise of data leakage through generative AI tools to the undiminished risks stemming from email, SaaS applications, and file-sharing services, the findings are both eye-opening and urgent.

The 2025 Data Risk Report sheds light on the multifaceted data security risks enterprises face in today's digitally enabled world. Some of the most noteworthy trends include:

AI apps are a major data loss vector: AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot contributed to millions of data loss incidents in 2024, particularly social security numbers.

SaaS data loss is surging: Spanning 3,000+ SaaS apps, enterprises saw more than 872 million data loss violations.

Email remains a leading source of data loss: Nearly 104 million transactions leaked billions of instances of sensitive data.

File-sharing data loss spikes: Among the most popular file-sharing apps, 212 million transactions saw data loss incidents.

There has never been a more critical time to rethink your enterprise's approach to data security. The 2025 ThreatLabz Data Risk Report offers a comprehensive look at where risks lie, what drives them, and how organizations can respond effectively to secure their sensitive data in today's rapidly evolving, AI-driven ecosystem.

