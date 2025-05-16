Data is the lifeblood of productivity, and protecting sensitive data is more critical than ever. With cyber threats evolving rapidly and data privacy regulations tightening, organizations must stay vigilant and proactive to safeguard their most valuable assets. But how do you build an effective data protection framework?

In this article, we'll explore data protection best practices from meeting compliance requirements to streamlining day-to-day operations. Whether you're securing a small business or a large enterprise, these top strategies will help you build a strong defense against breaches and keep your sensitive data safe.

1. Define your data goals

When tackling any data protection project, the first step is always to understand the outcome you want.

First, understand what data you need to protect. Identify your crown jewel data, and where you THINK it lives. (It's probably more distributed than you expect, but this is a key step to help you define your protection focus.) Work with business owners to find any data outside the typical scope that you need to secure.

This is all to answer the question: "What data would hurt the company if it were breached?"

Second, work with the C-suit and board of directors to define what your data protection program will look like. Understand your budget, your risk tolerance to data loss, and what resources you have (or may need). Define how aggressive your protection program will be so you can balance risk and productivity. All organizations need to strike a balance between the two.

2. Automate data classification

Next, begin your data classification journey—that is, find your data and catalog it. This is often the most difficult step in the journey, as organizations create new data all the time.

Your first instinct may be to try to keep up with all your data, but this may be a fool's errand. The key to success is to have classification capabilities everywhere data moves (endpoint, inline, cloud), and rely on your DLP policy to jump in when risk arises. (More on this later.)

Automation in data classification is becoming a lifesaver thanks to the power of AI. AI-powered classification can be faster and more accurate than traditional ways of classifying data with DLP. Ensure any solution you are evaluating can use AI to instantly uncover and discover data without human input.

3. Focus on zero trust security for access control

Adopting a zero trust architecture is crucial for modern data protection strategies to be effective. Based on the maxim "never trust, always verify," zero trust assumes security threats can come from inside or outside your network. Every access request is authenticated and authorized, greatly reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches.

Look for a zero trust solution that emphasizes the importance of least-privileged access control between users and apps. With this approach, users never access the network, reducing the ability for threats to move laterally and propagate to other entities and data on the network. The principle of least privilege ensures that users have only the access they need for their roles, reducing the attack surface.

4. Centralize DLP for consistent alerting

Data loss prevention (DLP) technology is the core of any data protection program. That said, keep in mind that DLP is only a subset of a larger data protection solution. DLP enables the classification of data (along with AI) to ensure you can accurately find sensitive data. Ensure your DLP engine can consistently alert correctly on the same piece of data across devices, networks, and clouds.

The best way to ensure this is to embrace a centralized DLP engine that can cover all channels at once. Avoid point products that bring their own DLP engine (endpoint, network, CASB), as this can lead to multiple alerts on one piece of moving data, slowing down incident management and response.

Look to embrace Gartner's security service edge approach, which delivers DLP from a centralized cloud service. Focus on vendors that support the most channels so that, as your program grows, you can easily add protection across devices, inline, and cloud.

5. Ensure blocking across key loss channels

Once you have a centralized DLP, focus on the most important data loss channels to your organization. (You'll need to add more channels as you grow, so ensure your platform can accommodate all of them and grow with you.) The most important channels can vary, but every organization focuses on certain common ones:

Web/Email: The most common ways users accidentally send sensitive data outside the organization.

The most common ways users accidentally send sensitive data outside the organization. SaaS data (CASB): Another common loss vector, as users can easily share data externally.

Another common loss vector, as users can easily share data externally. Endpoint: A key focus for many organizations looking to lock down USB, printing, and network shares.

A key focus for many organizations looking to lock down USB, printing, and network shares. Unmanaged devices/BYOD: If you have a large BYOD footprint, browser isolation is an innovative way to secure data headed to these devices without an agent or VDI. Devices are placed in an isolated browser, which enforces DLP inspection and prevents cut, paste, download, or print. (More on this later.)

If you have a large BYOD footprint, browser isolation is an innovative way to secure data headed to these devices without an agent or VDI. Devices are placed in an isolated browser, which enforces DLP inspection and prevents cut, paste, download, or print. (More on this later.) SaaS posture control (SSPM/supply chain): SaaS platforms like Microsoft 365 can often be misconfigured. Continuously scanning for gaps and risky third-party integrations is key to minimizing data breaches.

SaaS platforms like Microsoft 365 can often be misconfigured. Continuously scanning for gaps and risky third-party integrations is key to minimizing data breaches. IaaS posture control (DSPM): Most companies have a lot of sensitive data across AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. Finding it all, and closing risky misconfigurations that expose it, is the driver behind data security posture management (DSPM).

6. Understand and maintain compliance

Getting a handle on compliance is a key step for great data protection. You may need to keep up with many different regulations, depending on your industry (GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, etc.). These rules are there to make sure personal data is safe and organizations are handling it the right way. Stay informed on the latest mandates to avoid fines and protect your brand, all while building trust with your customers and partners.

To keep on top of compliance, strong data governance practices are a must. This means regular security audits, keeping good records, and making sure your team is well-trained. Embrace technological approaches that help drive better compliance, such as data encryption and monitoring tools. By making compliance part of your routine, you can stay ahead of risks and ensure your data protection is both effective and in line with requirements.

7. Strategize for BYOD

Although not a concern for every organization, unmanaged devices present a unique challenge for data protection. Your organization doesn't own or have agents on these devices, so you can't ensure their security posture or patch level, wipe them remotely, and so on. Yet their users (like partners or contractors) often have legitimate reasons to access your critical data.

You don't want sensitive data to land on a BYOD endpoint and vanish from your sight. Until now, solutions to secure BYOD have revolved around CASB reverse proxies (problematic) and VDI approaches (expensive).

Browser isolation provides an effective and eloquent way to secure data without the cost and complexity of those approaches. By placing BYOD endpoints in an isolated browser (part of the security service edge), you can enforce great data protection without an endpoint agent. Data is streamed to the device as pixels, allowing interaction with the data but preventing download and cut/paste. You can also apply DLP inspection to the session and data based on your policy.

8. Control your cloud posture with SSPM and DSPM

Cloud posture is one of the most commonly overlooked aspects of data hygiene. SaaS platforms and public clouds have many settings that DevOps teams without security expertise can easily overlook. The resulting misconfigurations can lead to dangerous gaps that expose sensitive data. Many of the largest data breaches in history have happened because such gaps let adversaries walk right in.

SaaS security posture management (SSPM) and data security posture management (DSPM for IaaS) are designed to uncover and help remediate these risks. By leveraging API access, SSPM and DSPM can continuously scan your cloud deployment, locate sensitive data, identify misconfigurations, and remediate exposures. Some SSPM approaches also feature integrated compliance with frameworks like NIST, ISO, and SOC 2.

9. Don't forget about data security training

Data security training is often where data protection programs fall apart. If users don't understand or support your data protection goals, dissent can build across your teams and derail your program. Spend time building a training program that highlights your objectives and the value data protection will bring the organization. Ensure upper management supports and sponsors your data security training initiatives.

Some solutions offer built-in user coaching with incident management workflows. This valuable feature allows you to notify users about incidents via Slack or email for justification, education, and policy adjustment if needed. Involving users in their incidents helps promote awareness of data protection practices as well as how to identify and safely handle sensitive content.

10. Automate incident management and workflows

Lastly, no data protection program would be complete without day-to-day operations. Ensuring your team can efficiently manage and quickly respond to incidents is critical. One way to ensure streamlined processes is to embrace a solution that enables workflow automation.

Designed to automate common incident management and response tasks, this feature can be a lifesaver for IT teams. By saving time and money while improving response times, IT teams can do more with less. Look for solutions that have a strong workflow automation offering integrated into the SSE to make incident management efficient and centralized.

Bringing it all together

Data protection is not a one-time project; it's an ongoing commitment. Staying informed of data protection best practices will help you build a resilient defense against evolving threats and ensure your organization's long-term success.

Remember: investing in data protection is not just about mitigating risks and preventing data breaches. It's also about building trust, maintaining your reputation, and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

