Modern apps move fast—faster than most security teams can keep up. As businesses rush to build in the cloud, security often lags behind. Teams scan code in isolation, react late to cloud threats, and monitor SOC alerts only after damage is done.

Attackers don't wait. They exploit vulnerabilities within hours. Yet most organizations take days to respond to critical cloud alerts. That delay isn't just risky—it's an open door.

The problem? Security is split across silos. DevSecOps, CloudSec, and SOC teams all work separately. Their tools don't talk. Their data doesn't sync. And in those gaps, 80% of cloud exposures slip through—exploitable, avoidable, and often invisible until it's too late.

This free webinar ,"Breaking Down Security Silos: Why Application Security Must Span from Code to Cloud to SOC," shows you how to fix that. Join Ory Segal, Technical Evangelist at Cortex Cloud (Palo Alto Networks), and discover a practical approach to securing your apps from code to cloud to SOC—all in one connected strategy.

You'll learn:

Why code scanning alone isn't enough

Where attackers find your biggest blind spots

How to unify your security tools and teams

How to cut response times from days to hours

If you're in AppSec, CloudOps, DevSecOps, or SOC—you'll walk away with insights you can apply immediately.

Still relying on just code reviews or siloed tools? That's only part of the picture. Attackers see your whole environment. It's time you did too.

Join us and take the first step toward smarter, faster, full-stack security.