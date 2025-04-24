WhatsApp has introduced an extra layer of privacy called Advanced Chat Privacy that allows users to block participants from sharing the contents of a conversation in traditional chats and groups.

"This new setting available in both chats and groups helps prevent others from taking content outside of WhatsApp for when you may want extra privacy," WhatsApp said in a statement.

The optional feature, when enabled, prevents others from exporting chats, auto-downloading media to their phone, and using messages for artificial intelligence (AI) features. However, it's worth noting users can still take individual screenshots, or manually download the media.

The popular messaging service said the feature is "best used" when engaging in sensitive conversations with groups where it's possible that users may not know everyone closely.

The feature, WhatsApp said, is rolling to all users who are on the latest version of the application.

The disclosure comes as the European Commission fined Meta €200 million ($227 million) for breaching the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by illegally requiring users to opt for a "pay or consent" model and not offering a less personalized but equivalent alternative for those who do not consent.

"This model is not compliant with the DMA, as it did not give users the required specific choice to opt for a service that uses less of their personal data but is otherwise equivalent to the 'personalised ads' service," the Commission said.

"Meta's model also did not allow users to exercise their right to freely consent to the combination of their personal data."

The E.U. watchdog said it's currently assessing a new version of the free personalized ads model that Meta launched in November 2024 and which "allegedly uses less personal data to display advertisements."

It's worth noting that the €200 million fine is only for the period between March 2024, when the DMA took effect, and November 2024, meaning the company could face additional penalties if its new system is also found to be non-compliant.

Meta has responded to the fines by stating that the Commission is "attempting to handicap successful American businesses while allowing Chinese and European companies to operate under different standards."

"And by unfairly restricting personalized advertising the European Commission is also hurting European businesses and economies," Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Meta, said.