Trend Micro has released mitigations to address critical security flaws in on-premise versions of Apex One Management Console that it said have been exploited in the wild.

The vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-54948 and CVE-2025-54987), both rated 9.4 on the CVSS scoring system, have been described as management console command injection and remote code execution flaws.

"A vulnerability in Trend Micro Apex One (on-premise) management console could allow a pre-authenticated remote attacker to upload malicious code and execute commands on affected installations," the cybersecurity company said in a Tuesday advisory.

While both shortcomings are essentially the same, CVE-2025-54987 targets a different CPU architecture. The Trend Micro Incident Response (IR) Team and Jacky Hsieh at CoreCloud Tech have been credited with reporting the two flaws.

There are currently no details on how the issues are being exploited in real-world attacks. Trend Micro said it "observed at least one instance of an attempt to actively exploit one of these vulnerabilities in the wild."

Mitigations for Trend Micro Apex One as a Service have already been deployed as of July 31, 2025. A short-term solution for on-premise versions is available in the form of a fix tool. A formal patch for the vulnerabilities is expected to be released in mid-August 2025.

However, Trend Micro pointed out that while the tool fully protects against known exploits, it will disable the ability for administrators to utilize the Remote Install Agent function to deploy agents from the Trend Micro Apex One Management Console. It emphasized that other agent install methods, such as UNC path or agent package, are unaffected.

"Exploiting these type of vulnerabilities generally require that an attacker has access (physical or remote) to a vulnerable machine," the company said. "In addition to timely application of patches and updated solutions, customers are also advised to review remote access to critical systems and ensure policies and perimeter security is up-to-date."