Organizations now use an average of 112 SaaS applications—a number that keeps growing. In a 2024 study, 49% of 644 respondents who frequently used Microsoft 365 believed that they had less than 10 apps connected to the platform, despite the fact that aggregated data indicated over 1,000+ Microsoft 365 SaaS-to-SaaS connections on average per deployment. And that's just one major SaaS provider. Imagine other unforeseen critical security risks:

Business-critical apps (CRM, finance, and collaboration tools) store vast amounts of sensitive data, making them prime targets for attackers.

Large and small third-party AI service providers (e.g. audio/video transcription service) may not comply with legal and regulatory requirements, or properly test and review code.

Major SaaS providers also have thousands of developers pushing changes every day. Understanding each SaaS app, assessing risks, and securing configurations is overwhelming and inhumanly possible. And much of it is just noise. Perhaps nothing malicious is going on at scale, but small details can often be overlooked.

Traditional security approaches simply cannot scale to meet these demands, leaving organizations exposed to potential breaches.

AI: The Only Way to Keep Up

The complexity of SaaS security is outpacing the resources and effort needed to secure it. AI is no longer optional, it's essential. AI-driven security solutions like AskOmni by AppOmni—which combine Generative AI (or GenAI) and advanced analytics—are transforming SaaS security by:

✓ Delivering instant security insights through conversational AI.

✓ Investigating security events efficiently.

✓ Turning complex SaaS security questions into clear, actionable answers.

✓ Visualizing risks for deeper understanding.

✓ Breaking language barriers—multi-lingual support enables security teams to interact with AI in Japanese, French, and English. With multi-lingual support, teams worldwide can interact with security data in their native language—enhancing accessibility and response times.

For example, with its ability to stitch together context from disparate data points, AskOmni can notify administrators about issues caused by overprovisioning of privileges, taking into account access patterns, sensitive data, or compliance requirements, and guide them through the remediation process. Beyond typical threat notifications, AskOmni alerts administrators to new threats, explaining potential consequences and offering prioritized remediation steps.

The Power of AI + Data Depth

High-quality data is the fuel that powers GenAI, but it's often in short supply. While GenAI is increasingly used to create synthetic data for simulations, detection testing, or red-teaming exercises, the quality of that data determines the effectiveness of the outcomes.

Generative models require clean, relevant, and unbiased datasets to avoid producing inaccurate or misleading results. That's a major challenge in cybersecurity domains where high-fidelity threat intel, logs, and labeled incident data are scarce or siloed.

For instance, building a GenAI model to simulate cloud breach scenarios demands access to detailed, context-rich telemetry—something that's not always available due to privacy concerns or lack of standardized formats.

But GenAI can be a powerful tool that can automate threat research to accelerate incident reporting, helping streamline workflows for researchers, engineers, and analysts alike. Its success, however, depends on solving the data quality and availability gap first.

In SaaS security, finding fast, actionable answers traditionally means sifting through data, which can be time-consuming and requires expertise.

AI is only as effective as the data it analyzes. The ability to analyze security events allows AI to provide deep visibility into SaaS environments and detect threats with greater accuracy. Security teams benefit from AI's ability to prioritize risks, correlate complex security observations, and provide recommendations grounded in real-world expertise.

With 101+ million users secured and 2+ billion security events processed daily, AppOmni ensures:

Deep visibility into SaaS environments

Accurate risk detection and prioritization

Actionable security insights grounded in expertise

Real-World Impact: AI in Action

A global enterprise recently leveraged AI to assess its complex SaaS environment. With just a few prompts, AskOmni efficiently analyzed the system and highlighted key areas for focus. AskOmni provided the following insights that one customer was able to immediately action and remediate:

An application bypassing IP restrictions : a critical misconfiguration.

: a critical misconfiguration. Unauthorized self-authorization in Salesforce : a major security gap.

: a major security gap. Outdated high-risk applications: flagged before they could be exploited.

Without AI, identifying these risks would have taken hours or been missed entirely.

The Present and Future Belongs to AI-Driven SaaS Security

AI is not just enhancing the security of SaaS applications — it's redefining what is possible. Organizations using AI-powered security tools will gain a critical edge in protecting their data and staying ahead of cyber threats.

