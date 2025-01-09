Ransomware isn't slowing down—it's getting smarter. Encryption, designed to keep our online lives secure, is now being weaponized by cybercriminals to hide malware, steal data, and avoid detection.

The result? A 10.3% surge in encrypted attacks over the past year and some of the most shocking ransom payouts in history, including a $75 million ransom in 2024.

Emily Laufer, Director of Product Marketing at Zscaler, for an eye-opening session, "Preparing for Ransomware and Encrypted Attacks in 2025" filled with practical insights and cutting-edge strategies to outsmart these evolving threats.

What You'll Learn:

ThreatLabz Insights: Get the latest findings from Zscaler's experts on ransomware and encrypted attacks, including the trends making the biggest impact. 2025 Predictions: Find out how ransomware groups are refining their tactics to stay one step ahead—and what you can do to stop them. Encrypted DNS Attacks: Learn how cybercriminals exploit DNS over HTTPS (DoH) and DNS over TLS (DoT) to stay hidden while launching devastating attacks. Proven Defense Techniques: Discover how to uncover hidden threats and stop ransomware before it hits your organization.

Ransomware doesn't wait, and neither should you. Every day you delay could cost your organization millions or expose sensitive data to attackers.

