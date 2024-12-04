A critical security vulnerability has been disclosed in SailPoint's IdentityIQ identity and access management (IAM) software that allows unauthorized access to content stored within the application directory.

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-10905, has a CVSS score of 10.0, indicating maximum severity. It affects IdentityIQ versions 8.2. 8.3, 8.4, and other previous versions.

IdentityIQ "allows HTTP access to static content in the IdentityIQ application directory that should be protected," according to a description of the flaw on NIST's National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

The vulnerability has been characterized as a case of improper handling of file names that identify virtual resources (CWE-66), which could be abused to read otherwise inaccessible files.

There are currently no other details available about the flaw, nor has SailPoint released a security advisory. The exact list of versions impacted by CVE-2024-10905 is listed below -

8.4 and all 8.4 patch levels prior to 8.4p2

8.3 and all 8.3 patch levels prior to 8.3p5

8.2 and all 8.2 patch levels prior to 8.2p8, and

All prior versions

The Hacker News has reached out to SailPoint for comment prior to the publication of this story and will update the piece if we hear back from the company.