Privileged accounts are well-known gateways for potential security threats. However, many organizations focus solely on managing privileged access—rather than securing the accounts and users entrusted with it. This emphasis is perhaps due to the persistent challenges of Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments. Yet, as the threat landscape evolves, so must organizational priorities. To prevent trust from becoming a liability, the next step in securing privileged access must become a critical focus.

In this blog, we explore why managing privileged access alone is insufficient and provide actionable insights to help you craft a security-first strategy for privileged access.

The Evolution of PAM

Privileged Access Management (PAM) has long been a cornerstone of securing an organization's privileged users and critical resources. PAM's primary goal is to control, monitor, and safeguard privileged accounts, which often have elevated access to critical systems and data. These accounts, typically held by administrators, act as keys to an organization's most valuable assets. Proper management is essential to preventing unauthorized access, data breaches, and insider threats.

Over time, PAM has evolved into a sophisticated solution, integrating with broader security tools and offering features like automated workflows, password vaulting, session monitoring, and threat detection. This evolution responds to rising regulatory demands, increasingly complex IT ecosystems, and the growing prevalence of advanced cyberattacks.

Despite its advancements, PAM faces limitations that hinder its ability to address modern security threats comprehensively.

Why Managing Privileged Access Isn't Enough

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, relying solely on PAM to secure privileged accounts is inadequate. Traditional PAM systems focus on controlling and monitoring access but often fail to address advanced tactics like lateral movement, credential theft, and privilege escalation. These tactics can bypass many of the safeguards PAM implements.

Organizations must shift from managing access to securing privileged accounts themselves. This transition requires comprehensive visibility, continuous monitoring, risk-based access controls, and real-time threat response.

Although PAM solutions address issues like password vulnerabilities and access mismanagement, they often struggle with advanced persistent threats (APTs) and zero-day attacks. By enhancing PAM with robust security measures at every stage, organizations can close critical gaps and protect sensitive systems from increasingly sophisticated adversaries.

Real-Time Enforcement: The Future of Privileged Access Security

A security-first approach to privileged access extends beyond PAM's traditional limitations, focusing on proactive protection rather than reactive management. By leveraging continuous monitoring, automated detection, and real-time responses, organizations can effectively address challenges like manual workflows, limited threat visibility, and inconsistent policy enforcement.

This approach not only mitigates advanced attacks like credential theft and lateral movement but also ensures privileged accounts are actively protected.

Key Features of a Secure Privileged Access Strategy

To build a robust privileged access strategy, consider solutions that provide the following capabilities:

Discovery and Classification of Privileged Accounts Automating the detection and classification of privileged accounts ensures comprehensive visibility and monitoring. It also helps identify regular accounts being misused for privileged tasks, enabling timely intervention. Enforcement of Security Controls Applying robust security controls—such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and access restrictions—prevents unauthorized access and enhances privileged account security. Real-Time Monitoring Continuous monitoring of privileged activity allows for immediate detection of anomalies and swift response to suspicious behavior, stopping breaches before they escalate. Time-Limited Access Policies Implementing Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) and Just-In-Time (JIT) access ensures privileges are granted only when necessary, minimizing persistent access risks and reducing the attack surface.

A Security-First Mindset for Privileged Access

Organizations must transition from managing access to prioritizing security by adopting real-time enforcement and proactive measures. Strategies like continuous monitoring, automated controls, and time-sensitive access policies reduce risk and close security gaps, creating a more secure and resilient environment.

By putting security at the forefront of privileged access strategies, organizations can better protect their critical assets and build defenses against today's ever-evolving threats. Learn more about how Silverfort can help assist you.