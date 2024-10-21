Hi there! Here's your quick update on the latest in cybersecurity.

Hackers are using new tricks to break into systems we thought were secure—like finding hidden doors in locked houses. But the good news? Security experts are fighting back with smarter tools to keep data safe.

Some big companies were hit with attacks, while others fixed their vulnerabilities just in time. It's a constant battle. For you, staying protected means keeping your devices and apps up to date.

In this newsletter, we'll break down the top stories. Whether you're protecting personal data or managing security for a business, we've got tips to help you stay safe.

Let's get started!

⚡ Threat of the Week

China Calls Volt Typhoon an Invention of the U.S.: China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center (CVERC) has claimed that the threat actor tracked Volt Typhoon is an invention of U.S. intelligence agencies and their allies. It also accused the U.S. of carrying out false flag operations in an attempt to conceal its own malicious cyber attacks and that it has established a "large-scale global internet surveillance network."

‎️‍Trending CVEs

CVE-2024-38178, CVE-2024-9486, CVE-2024-44133, CVE-2024-9487, CVE-2024-28987, CVE-2024-8963, CVE-2024-40711, CVE-2024-30088, CVE-2024-9164

🔔 Top News

Apple macOS Flaw Bypasses Privacy Controls in Safari Browser: Microsoft has disclosed details about a now-patched security flaw in Apple's Transparency, Consent, and Control (TCC) framework in macOS that could be abused to get around a user's privacy preferences and access data. There is some evidence that the vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-44133, may have been exploited by AdLoad adware campaigns. The issue has been addressed in macOS Sequoia 15 released last month.

📰 Around the Cyber World

Apple Releases Draft Ballot to Shorten Certificate Lifespan to 45 Days: Apple has published a draft ballot that proposes to incrementally phase the lifespan of public SSL/TLS certificates from 398 days to 45 days between now and 2027. Google previously announced a similar roadmap of its intention to reduce the maximum validity for public SSL/TLS certificates from 398 days to 90 days.

Cybersecurity Resources & Insights

Cybersecurity Tools

Vulnhuntr: AI-Powered Open-Source Bug Hunting Tool — What if AI could find vulnerabilities BEFORE hackers? Vulnhuntr uses advanced AI models to find complex security flaws in Python code. In just hours, it uncovered multiple 0-day vulnerabilities in major open-source projects.

Tip of the Week

Secure Your Accounts with Hardware Security Key: For advanced protection, hardware security keys like YubiKey are a game-changer. But here's how to take it up a notch: pair two keys—one for daily use and a backup stored securely offline. This ensures you're never locked out, even if one key is lost. Also, enable "FIDO2/WebAuthn" protocols when setting up your keys—these prevent phishing by ensuring your key only works with legitimate websites. For businesses, hardware keys can streamline security with centralized management, letting you assign, track, and revoke access across your team in real-time. It's security that's physical, smart, and almost foolproof.

Conclusion

That's the roundup for this week's cybersecurity news. Before you log off, take a minute to review your security practices—small steps can make a huge difference. And don't forget, cybersecurity isn't just for the IT team; it's everyone's responsibility. We'll be back next week with more insights and tips to help you stay ahead of the curve.

Stay vigilant, and we'll see you next Monday!