The Chinese-speaking threat actor known as Earth Lusca has been observed using a new backdoor dubbed KTLVdoor as part of a cyber attack targeting an unnamed trading company based in China.

The previously unreported malware is written in Golang, and thus is a cross-platform weapon capable of targeting both Microsoft Windows and Linux systems.

"KTLVdoor is a highly obfuscated malware that masquerades as different system utilities, allowing attackers to carry out a variety of tasks including file manipulation, command execution, and remote port scanning," Trend Micro researchers Cedric Pernet and Jaromir Horejsi said in an analysis published Wednesday.

Some of the tools KTLVdoor impersonates include sshd, Java, SQLite, bash, and edr-agent, among others, with the malware distributed in the form of dynamic-link library (.dll) or a shared object (.so).

Perhaps the most unusual aspect of the activity cluster is the discovery of more than 50 command-and-control (C&C) servers, all hosted at Chinese company Alibaba, that have been identified as communicating with variants of the malware, raising the possibility that the infrastructure could be shared with other Chinese threat actors.

Earth Lusca is known to be active since at least 2021, orchestrating cyber attacks against public and private sector entities across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. It's assessed to share some tactical overlaps with other intrusion sets tracked as RedHotel and APT27 (aka Budworm, Emissary Panda, and Iron Tiger).

KTLVdoor, the latest addition to the group's malware arsenal, is highly obfuscated and gets its name from the use of a marker called "KTLV" in its configuration file that includes various parameters necessary to meet its functions, including the C&C servers to connect to.

Once initialized, the malware initiates contact with the C&C server on a loop, awaiting further instructions to be executed on the compromised host. The supported commands allow it to download/upload files, enumerate the file system, launch an interactive shell, run shellcode, and initiate scanning using ScanTCP, ScanRDP, DialTLS, ScanPing, and ScanWeb, among others.

That having said, not much is known about how the malware is distributed and if it has been used to target other entities across the world.

"This new tool is used by Earth Lusca, but it might also be shared with other Chinese-speaking threat actors," the researchers noted. "Seeing that all C&C servers were on IP addresses from China-based provider Alibaba, we wonder if the whole appearance of this new malware and the C&C server could not be some early stage of testing new tooling."