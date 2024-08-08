Microsoft said it is developing security updates to address two loopholes that it said could be abused to stage downgrade attacks against the Windows update architecture and replace current versions of the operating system files with older versions.

The vulnerabilities are listed below -

CVE-2024-38202 (CVSS score: 7.3) - Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

(CVSS score: 7.3) - Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21302 (CVSS score: 6.7) - Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Credited with discovering and reporting the flaws is SafeBreach Labs researcher Alon Leviev, who presented the findings at Black Hat USA 2024 and DEF CON 32.

CVE-2024-38202, which is rooted in the Windows Backup component, allows an "attacker with basic user privileges to reintroduce previously mitigated vulnerabilities or circumvent some features of Virtualization Based Security (VBS)," the tech giant said.

It, however, noted that an attacker attempting to leverage the flaw would have to convince an Administrator or a user with delegated permissions to perform a system restore which inadvertently triggers the vulnerability.

The second vulnerability also concerns a case of privilege escalation in Windows systems that support VBS, effectively allowing an adversary to replace current versions of Windows system files with outdated versions.

The consequences of CVE-2024-21302 are that it could be weaponized to reintroduce previously addressed security flaws, bypass some features of VBS, and exfiltrate data protected by VBS.

Leviev, who detailed a tool dubbed Windows Downdate, said it could be used to turn a "fully patched Windows machine susceptible to thousands of past vulnerabilities, turning fixed vulnerabilities into zero-days and making the term 'fully patched' meaningless on any Windows machine in the world."

The tool, Leviev added, could "take over the Windows Update process to craft fully undetectable, invisible, persistent, and irreversible downgrades on critical OS components—that allowed me to elevate privileges and bypass security features."

Furthermore, Windows Downdate is capable of bypassing verification steps, such as integrity verification and Trusted Installer enforcement, effectively making it possible to downgrade critical operating system components, including dynamic link libraries (DLLs), drivers, and NT kernel.

The issues, on top of that, could be exploited to downgrade Credential Guard's Isolated User Mode Process, Secure Kernel, and Hyper-V's hypervisor to expose past privilege escalation vulnerabilities, as well as disable VBS, alongside features like Hypervisor-Protected Code integrity (HVCI).

The net result is that a completely patched Windows system could be rendered susceptible to thousands of past vulnerabilities and turn fixed shortcomings into zero-days.

These downgrades have an added impact in that the operating system reports that the system is fully updated, while simultaneously preventing the installation of future updates and inhibiting detection by recovery and scanning tools.

"The downgrade attack I was able to achieve on the virtualization stack within Windows was possible due to a design flaw that permitted less privileged virtual trust levels/rings to update components residing in more privileged virtual trust levels/rings," Leviev said.

"This was very surprising, given Microsoft's VBS features were announced in 2015, meaning the downgrade attack surface I discovered has existed for almost a decade."