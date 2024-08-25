Pavel Durov, founder and chief executive of the popular messaging app Telegram, was arrested in France on Saturday, according to French television network TF1.

Durov is believed to have been apprehended pursuant to a warrant issued in connection with a preliminary police investigation.

TF1 said the probe was focused on a lack of content moderation on the instant messaging service, which the authorities took issue with, turning the app into a haven for various kinds of criminal activity, including drug trafficking, child pornography, money laundering, and fraud.

The hands-off approach to moderation on Telegram has been a point of contention, fueling cybercrime and turning the platform into a hub for threat actors to organize their operations, distribute malware, and peddle stolen data and other illegal goods

"This messaging app has transformed into a bustling hub where seasoned cybercriminals and newcomers alike exchange illicit tools and insights creating a dark and well-oiled supply chain of tools and victims' data," Guardio Labs said in a report earlier this year.

Headquartered in Dubai, Telegram has over 950 million monthly active users as of July 2024. It recently launched an in-app browser and a Mini App Store, effectively turning it into a super app, mirroring Tencent's WeChat.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.)