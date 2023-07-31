Demand for Virtual CISO services is soaring. According to Gartner, the use of vCISO services among small and mid-size businesses and non-regulated enterprises was expected to grow by a whopping 1900% in just one year, from only 1% in 2021 to 20% in 2022!

Offering vCISO services can be especially attractive for MSPs and MSSPs. By addressing their customers' needs for proactive cyber resilience, they can generate a growing amount of recurring revenue from existing and new customers. And all while differentiating themselves from the competition. vCISO services also enable upselling of additional products and services the MSP or MSSP specializes in.

However, not all MSPs and MSSPs fully understand how to provide vCISO services. Some may be unsure about which services are expected from them. Others may not realize they are already providing vCISO services and have the potential to effortlessly broaden their offerings into a complete vCISO suite or package it differently to make it more lucrative.

Cynomi has leveraged its strong presence in the vCISO ecosystem and invited Dr. Jerry Craig, CISO at Ntiva, to a discussion with David Primor, CEO of Cynomi, about the vCISO practice and the opportunity it holds.

This discussion is aimed at MSPs and MSSPs who are looking for ways to benefit their customers while boosting their cybersecurity service offerings and revenue.

This webinar from Cynomi shares tips and insights on the following topics:

The R&Rs of vCISOs

The advantages of offering vCISO services for MSPs and MSSPs

How to identify if you are already delivering some vCISO components

What to look out for when creating your vCISO offer

How to start providing vCISO services

Among the insights from this discussion:

Many MSPs and MSSPs are already providing some vCISO services without knowing. For example, if you are managing your customer's security, managing risk, supporting compliance needs, creating a security strategy, or offering training, you are on your way to becoming a vCISO. With the right tools, you can easily expand your offering and repackage it as a vCISO service, instead of only offering specific products.

Offering vCISO services is a key factor in MSP and MSSP growth, since it helps gain a competitive advantage and enhance revenue streams through services that are in high demand.

There is no one-size-fits-all in security. It's up to you to learn your customers' needs and build a tailored security program for them.

As a vCISO, you can leverage your broad industry view to identify common gaps and trends, build a tailored solution and offer it to your customers.

Using a vCISO platform is a significant component of the vCISO strategy. It enables filling in the gaps in your vCISO offering, scaling your offering and efficiently communicating with management, while overcoming the skills shortage gap.

Watch the full discussion to learn from experienced professionals who've already been around the block and are ready to share their experiences. Learn how to tailor a vCISO offering, which pitfalls to avoid, and which tools and frameworks will help you succeed in this rapidly growing field.

