As security practices continue to evolve, one primary concern persists in the minds of security professionals—the risk of employees unintentionally or deliberately exposing vital information. Insider threats, whether originating from deliberate actions or accidental incidents, pose a significant challenge to safeguarding sensitive data.

To effectively address insider risks, organizations must adopt a holistic approach that encompasses technical, procedural, and human elements.

While access controls, encryption, and monitoring systems are crucial for identifying and mitigating unauthorized access and suspicious activities, the increasing prevalence of cloud-based environments and the surge in SaaS application usage demand a fresh perspective on Insider Risk Management from a SaaS security standpoint.

In this power-packed webinar, you will:

Understand the crucial connection between SaaS Security and Insider Risk Mitigation.

Gain exclusive access to practical tips and best practices for securing your employees' SaaS usage.

Learn how to effectively monitor user activities, identify potential data theft incidents, and proactively prevent security and compliance breaches.

Explore the integration of SaaS security with existing MFA, SSO, and IAM practices for comprehensive protection.

