Compliance services are emerging as one of the hottest areas of cybersecurity.

While compliance used to be mainly the province of large enterprises, times have changed, and it is now a day-to-day concern for a growing number of small and medium businesses.

Even when these organizations are not regulated, SMEs often aim to follow compliance and/or security frameworks either for their own risk mitigation or in order to comply with the standards required by their customers. The driver is often their customers' supply chain concerns and requirements. As large businesses adopt cybersecurity and compliance frameworks and agree to certain standards, they impose similar demands on their suppliers.

This is a major opportunity for providers of virtual CISO (vCISO) services assuming they can broaden their offerings to encompass compliance. MSSPs, MSPs, consultanies and other vCISO service providers perform a vital role in building a comprehensive cybersecurity program for their SME customers. They ensure that organizations put basic security measures in place to reduce the risk of a cyberattack as well as adequate safeguards to protect sensitive information. As such, those delivering vCISO services are well positioned to expand their services into compliance. Some of them already extended their service portfolio by adding compliance-related services, adding value to their customers.

While this should be a natural and easy transition, many vCISO service providers struggle to make this move as adding compliance and audit readiness services may be overwhelming – it requires a specific skillset and may be time consuming.

Fortunately, vCISO platforms are emerging that integrate the compliance function and automate much of the work allowing vCISO service providers to easily add compliance services to their offering with no extra burden or cost.

Download this guide from Cynomi to learn:

What compliance services are and why they are in demand

How vCISO providers can add value to the compliance sector

What the different compliance frameworks are and how they fit in with the CISO role

The upsell potential of compliance services

How compliance services tie into audit preparedness

How vCISOs in possession of detailed security assessments are well-positioned to provide compliance services

The platforms that can help vCISO providers automate security and compliance

