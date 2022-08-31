The threat landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade. While cybercriminals continue to look for new ways to gain access to networks and steal sensitive information, the mobile attack surface is also expanding.

Mobile devices are not only becoming more powerful but also more vulnerable to cyberattacks, making mobile security an increasingly important concern for enterprises.

This means that anyone accessing the Internet via their cell phone or logging into their home or work network at any time is putting both their own personal data and that of their company at risk.

No matter how big or small your business is, you should always take steps to ensure the security of your employees and customers. Recent global attacks have shown us just how vulnerable businesses are to cyberattacks.

There are several ways hackers can attack mobile devices. To protect their data, businesses should take a comprehensive approach that addresses both internal and external threats.

Jamf Threat Defense protects against mobile endpoint (iOS, iPadOS, Android) threat vectors through a highly effective mobile application, the Jamf Trust app, and prevents in-network threats in real-time through Jamf's Secure Access Layer.

Jamf Threat Defense accommodates all device types and ownership models while safeguarding user privacy. Comprehensive, multi-level security solution.

Jamf Threat Defense monitors mobile devices for configuration vulnerabilities and app risks. It also monitors network connections for content threats and network compromises. It assigns risk assessments and provides a range of policy enforcement actions for a response.

Jamf Threat Defense is a great fit for any organization that needs to monitor and secure how its users access corporate data from mobile devices.

Why might a customer want this?

If an organization's end users connect to corporate apps with mobile devices, the devices can become attack vectors via phishing, man-in-the-middle attacks, malware, and much more.

Some devices may be corporately owned and managed, but many of these devices may be unmanaged or BYOD, which means organizations have less control and visibility.

What problems does it solve?

Phishing: blocks phishing pages if users click on a scam link Protection of Corporate Apps: based on a device's security state and network behavior Malware & Malicious Apps: stops malware from taking data from devices Man-In-The-Middle: prevents interception of connections on un-secured Wi-Fi Zero-Day Threats: machine intelligence engine (MI:RIAM) detects unknown threats before they reach devices Mixed Device Ownership: provides protection for managed and BYOD devices.